PPP floor leader announces resignation after election defeat

The floor leader of the People Power Party (PPP) announced his resignation Thursday, as the conservative party's candidate was defeated in the presidential election earlier this week.Rep. Kweon Seong-dong told a meeting of party lawmakers at the National Assembly that he is resigning to take responsibility for PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo's defeat in Tuesday's election."We must start from scratch to rebuild the conservative bloc," he said. "I will start by stepping down as floor leader."He stressed that the election defeat is "not merely a referendum on the martial law imposition or the impeachment of the president" but a "stern reprimand" over the internal divisions within the PPP."As floor leader, I carry a significant share of the blame," he said. "I have no intention of avoiding it or making excuses."President Lee Jae-myung took office on Wednesday after he won the presidential election held a day earlier with 49.42 percent of the vote against Kim's 41.15 percent.Yonhap