 President Lee Jae-myung expected to hold phone call with Trump as early as Thursday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

President Lee Jae-myung expected to hold phone call with Trump as early as Thursday

Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 08:54
President Lee Jae-myung leaves his home in Incheon on June 4, shortly after a phone call with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae-myung leaves his home in Incheon on June 4, shortly after a phone call with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. [YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae-myung is expected to hold a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump as early as Thursday, according to diplomatic sources.
 
The two governments are currently arranging for their leaders to speak by phone, the sources said Wednesday.
 

Related Article

 
During a press briefing Wednesday evening, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung also said it is "unlikely that the call will take place tonight due to the time difference," adding that "coordination efforts are still ongoing."
 
The phone call, if held, would mark the first call between Trump and Lee, the former Democratic Party leader elected president for a five-year term.
 
The call would naturally focus on congratulating Lee on his presidential win and reaffirming the bilateral alliance and cooperation, but thorny issues could also arise as part of the Trump administration's campaign to raise tariffs and defense cost-sharing from allies.
 
Diplomatic circles predict that the two state leaders could hold their first summit in the United States as early as July or August, citing similar precedents between the two countries.
 
The Group of 7 summit, scheduled for June 15 to 17 in Canada, and the NATO summit, set for June 24 to 25 in the Netherlands, are also being cited as possible occasions for Lee and Trump to meet for the first time.
 
The leaders of Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand have reportedly been invited to the NATO summit.

Yonhap
tags president lee jae-myung trump

More in Politics

Lee Jae-myung moves to overhaul government to fund campaign promises

Lee Jae-myung to call for continuity and discipline in first cabinet meeting

President Lee Jae-myung expected to hold phone call with Trump as early as Thursday

Overlapping presidential security details clash at inauguration

Lee declares 'all-out war on recession' with first executive order

Related Stories

President Lee vows to revive livelihoods, restore democracy in inaugural address

Lee declares 'all-out war on recession' with first executive order

Overlapping presidential security details clash at inauguration

President Lee leaves home, visits Seoul National Cemetery — in pictures

Lee Jae-myung moves to overhaul government to fund campaign promises
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)