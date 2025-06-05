Presidential office sees 'little reason' to veto probes into ex-first lady, martial law
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 20:28
The presidential office said Thursday it sees “little reason” to veto three special counsel bills that passed earlier that day. The bills allow for investigations into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law enactment; allegations surrounding his wife, Kim Keon Hee; and the high-profile death of a marine.
“We don’t expect there will be much reason for us to use the veto,” Kang Yu-jung, the presidential spokesperson, told reporters in an afternoon briefing.
“Although the bills still need to go through a Cabinet meeting [...] they are clearly backed by strong public support. They are essential in terms of concluding the historical process surrounding the insurrection and addressing various issues involving the Yoon administration.”
The three bills — covering the death of Corporal Chae Su-geun, an alleged attempt to cover up the insurrection investigation and allegations against former first lady Kim Keon Hee — were passed earlier in the day during a National Assembly plenary session.
They passed with overwhelming support, earning 194 votes in favor, 3 against and 1 abstention.
The Democratic Party, Rebuilding Korea Party, Progressive Party, Basic Income Party and Social Democratic Party backed the legislation.
Independents and lawmakers from the Reform Party, who have generally shown support for the opposing bloc, also voted in favor.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)