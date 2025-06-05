5 face defamation charges related to murder of student in Daejeon school
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 14:33
Police apprehended five individuals who posted defamatory content online about Kim Ha-neul, a young student who was murdered in her school in February, and her family in the aftermath of her death.
The Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency announced Thursday that two people were taken into police custody on charges of defaming the deceased. Three others were charged with defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act. The suspects, ranging in age from their 20s to 40s, allegedly posted insulting and defamatory remarks across online portals and communities starting Feb. 11, one day after the murder.
Police also requested that the Korea Communications Standards Commission remove or block 440 online posts that criticized Kim and her family, although these did not meet the threshold for criminal charges.
Back in February, Kim’s family filed complaints against the five internet users who had written malicious posts. Two were accused of criminally defaming the deceased, while three were reported for defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act.
A man in his 40s was sent to the prosecution in April, and investigations into the remaining four suspects are nearly complete and will soon be handed over to the prosecution as well, according to the police.
The 7-year-old student was the victim in a murder that occurred around 5 p.m. on Feb. 10. She was returning home after finishing an after-school program at an elementary school in Daejeon when teacher Myeong Jae-wan is suspected to have lured her to the audiovisual room and killed her with a weapon she had prepared in advance. Myeong is currently on trial for murder, having earlier admitted to the crime during police interrogation.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
