As rumors of presidential return to Blue House swirl, neighbors are on the fence
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 07:00 Updated: 05 Jun. 2025, 08:08
Although the Cheong Wa Dae — also known as the Blue House — was closed to visitors on Wednesday, the day after the 21st presidential election, around 20 tourists and foreign visitors still gathered in front of the main gate of the former presidential complex in the morning.
Standing near the orange barricade at the 10-meter-wide (33-foot-wide) entrance to the tour route, some were overheard saying, “This might be our last chance,” and “Are we really not allowed inside?”
The Blue House is regularly closed on Tuesdays, but remained open the day before to accommodate visitors on Election Day. Many visitors, unaware that the closure had been postponed by a day, were turned away.
“I made time for this visit, so I’m disappointed,” said a 53-year-old visitor surnamed Kim from Osan, Gyeonggi. “But I’ll definitely come back.”
Interest in visiting the Blue House has surged following the inauguration of President Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday. Lee has long pledged to return the presidential office to the Blue House, raising the likelihood that public access to the compound — which began in May 2022 when former President Yoon Suk Yeol abandoned the venue to move to central Seoul's Yongsan District — will end.
According to the Cheong Wa Dae Foundation, the number of visitors last month reached 427,780 — up 63.3 percent from 261,974 in April. Compared to previous years, this figure is some fourfold the 116,000 visitors in May 2023 and 104,000 in May 2022.
Competition for advance reservations has intensified. All slots have been filled for the upcoming holiday weekend from Thursday to Saturday, especially with a public holiday on Friday. The difficulty of booking weekend visits has driven demand for weekday reservations, prompting some to use vacation or leave days to attend.
A 29-year-old office worker surnamed Kim said they are coordinating a visit on a weekday with their 86-year-old grandmother who lives outside Seoul.
“I always planned to visit the Blue House with her, but now that access might end after just three years, I feel a sense of urgency,” Kim said. “I’ll take a day off if I have to.”
Local businesses remain divided over the return of the presidency.
Most businesses around the Blue House are largely welcoming the recent spike in visitors. However, opinions differ on the potential impact if the presidential office moves back and public tours end.
“I don’t expect as many customers will drop by after touring the Blue House as they used to,” said a 30-year-old cafe owner surnamed Hwang who operates a shop about 300 meters from the starting point of the Cheong Wa Dae tour program. “I’m also worried about possible disruptions from protests and rallies.”
Others were optimistic that the return of presidential staff and security officials could benefit their businesses.
“If government officials come back, it will definitely be a good thing,” said a 57-year-old Korean set-menu restaurant owner surnamed Kim. “Public officials need places for formal meals, and that means more demand for traditional Korean dining.”
Businesses near the Ministry of National Defense in Yongsan — where the presidential office was relocated under former President Yoon — are uncertain about what lies ahead.
“It's obvious our sales will drop,” said a restaurant owner in their 70s who gave only their surname, Ma. “They spent hundreds of billions of won to move the office, so why spend even more to move it back?”
Other vendors say the presence of the presidential office was more of a hindrance than a help.
“Our regulars used to enjoy a drink with their grilled beef, but the heavy security presence turned us into a place where people just eat and leave,” said a female staffer in her 70s surnamed Park at a 64-year-old barbecue restaurant just 10 meters from a security post.
The restaurant reportedly lost many of its regular customers due to frequent visits by secretaries, bodyguards and police after word got out as a "go-to for presidential aides."
A noodle shop owner, whose restaurant made headlines as the first place Yoon dined after relocating the presidential office, also expressed frustration.
“Some customers complained that I didn’t hang up a photo of former President Yoon, while others complained that I did,” the owner said. “Sales didn’t increase — we’ve just become victims of this situation.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM SEONG-JIN, PARK SONG-SUH [[email protected]]
