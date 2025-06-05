'Bare' affair scandal sees two actors withdraw from musical production
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 18:59
Actors Park Jun-hwi and Woo Jin-young have withdrawn from “Bare: The Musical” and other productions after intimate photos and messages surfaced online, sparking a scandal on speculations over an alleged affair.
Production company Showplay announced Thursday that Park, who played Peter, and Woo, who played Tanya, would leave “Bare” citing “personal reasons.” The company apologized for the abrupt cast changes, noting that performances on Thursday and Friday will continue with alternate actors, while Saturday evening’s show has been canceled.
“We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the sudden change in casting,” the company said.
Performances scheduled for Thursday and Friday will go ahead with alternate cast members, but Saturday's evening’s show has been canceled.
Park has also left “Nijinsky,” another production he had been cast in.
The cast has changed for the matinee performance on Sunday and the evening show on June 15. The Sunday evening and Tuesday performances have been canceled.
The controversy emerged after a photo was posted earlier that day on Park’s Instagram account showing him and Woo in an intimate setting.
In the photo, Park is sitting on a bed in his underwear while Woo sits beside him with her head bowed.
A screen capture of a KakaoTalk conversation between the two was also uploaded, containing messages such as telling Woo to change her clothes and that she could go wash up.
Another image that surfaced online showed messages from a wedding company sent to Park and another woman, suggesting that Park was engaged.
Although the photos were quickly deleted, they spread online and triggered widespread scrutiny over the actors' personal lives. Neither Park nor Woo has released a statement regarding the incident.
Fans of Park expressed disappointment.
“Many of you must be shocked and disappointed by the recent news,” the administrator of Park’s Naver fan cafe said. “After long deliberation, we have decided to shut down the cafe within this month.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)