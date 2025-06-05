 'Bare' affair scandal sees two actors withdraw from musical production
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

'Bare' affair scandal sees two actors withdraw from musical production

Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 18:59
Actors Park Jun-hwi, left, and Woo Jin-young [SHOWPLAY]

Actors Park Jun-hwi, left, and Woo Jin-young [SHOWPLAY]

 
Actors Park Jun-hwi and Woo Jin-young have withdrawn from “Bare: The Musical” and other productions after intimate photos and messages surfaced online, sparking a scandal on speculations over an alleged affair. 
 
Production company Showplay announced Thursday that Park, who played Peter, and Woo, who played Tanya, would leave “Bare” citing “personal reasons.” The company apologized for the abrupt cast changes, noting that performances on Thursday and Friday will continue with alternate actors, while Saturday evening’s show has been canceled. 
 

Related Article

 
“We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the sudden change in casting,” the company said. 
  
Performances scheduled for Thursday and Friday will go ahead with alternate cast members, but Saturday's evening’s show has been canceled.
  
Park has also left “Nijinsky,” another production he had been cast in. 
 
The cast has changed for the matinee performance on Sunday and the evening show on June 15. The Sunday evening and Tuesday performances have been canceled.
  
The controversy emerged after a photo was posted earlier that day on Park’s Instagram account showing him and Woo in an intimate setting. 
 
In the photo, Park is sitting on a bed in his underwear while Woo sits beside him with her head bowed. 
 
A screen capture of a KakaoTalk conversation between the two was also uploaded, containing messages such as telling Woo to change her clothes and that she could go wash up.
  
Another image that surfaced online showed messages from a wedding company sent to Park and another woman, suggesting that Park was engaged.
  
Although the photos were quickly deleted, they spread online and triggered widespread scrutiny over the actors' personal lives. Neither Park nor Woo has released a statement regarding the incident.
  
Fans of Park expressed disappointment. 
 
“Many of you must be shocked and disappointed by the recent news,” the administrator of Park’s Naver fan cafe said. “After long deliberation, we have decided to shut down the cafe within this month.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Musical Park Jun-hwi Woo Jin-young

More in Social Affairs

'Bare' affair scandal sees two actors withdraw from musical production

As iconic dolphin celebrates birthday in Ulsan, critics decry aquarium captivity

Korea moves to improve safety regulations at indoor screen golf venues as accidents rise

Police officer, prosecution investigator indicted for leaking information in late Lee Sun-kyun drug case

Former President Moon Jae-in's birthplace slated for restoration

Related Stories

Appointment with arrogance

JYP's CEO donates 1 billion won to support underprivileged children's medical care

Collaboration between Rain, Park Jin-young will release debut song on New Year's Eve

Park Eun-bin to hold her first fan meet-and-greet on Sept. 3

Park Jun-young looks to make Doosan Bears shortstop spot his own
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)