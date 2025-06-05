Children get active on getting active as they make a policy push for their right to health
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 13:14
“We barely have time for PE classes anymore. Even after school, I can’t find time to exercise because of cram school," says Lee Jun-hu, a fifth grader from Daegu.
"And besides, the gym equipment is all made for adults."
His frustration echoes a growing concern about the health of Korea’s children — and the statistics back him up.
The obesity rate among children aged nine to 17 tripled over five years, reaching 11.6 percent in 2023, up from 3.4 percent in 2018, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
During that same period, students’ average sleep time on school days dropped from eight hours and 17 minutes to seven hours and 56 minutes, while their average sitting time rose from eight hours and 44 minutes to 10 hours and 36 minutes per day.
Mental health is also deteriorating, with more children receiving treatment for depression and anxiety. Korea’s test-focused academic culture appears to be undermining children’s basic right to health.
And so, some children are no longer waiting for adults to fix the system. They’re taking action themselves.
In April, western Seoul’s Gangseo District passed a new ordinance to support child and youth health, responding to a proposal from Good Motion, a child rights monitoring group organized by the global NGO Good Neighbors. Over five months, children advocated for change, emphasizing that health is one of the most essential rights in their daily lives.
The ordinance requires the district to develop a comprehensive health plan and a governing committee for children and adolescents. It also lays the groundwork for initiatives like promoting physical activity and preventing unhealthy eating habits.
“I was surprised our voices became an actual ordinance. I want to keep speaking up so we can all grow up healthy,” said one student who participated in the process.
Their efforts have reached the national stage as well. Last year, four teenagers held a press conference at the National Assembly, demanding stronger protections for their right to health in their "critical growth years."
"Children’s health issues should not be treated as individual responsibilities,” said 16-year-old Lee Seung-jun, who took part in the press conference, in an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo.
"Society only pays attention to visible numbers like weight or how much we exercise. But we often overlook things like stress and rest.”
Advocating for policy change is one thing. Practicing healthy habits is another, and kids are stepping up on that front, too.
Good Neighbors, together with the Korea Health Promotion Institute, launched a campaign whose name translates to “Move Now!” this month. It encourages children to assess their lifestyle and take part in exercises like walking more.
“I hope other kids don’t ignore the stress or fatigue they feel and take time to care for themselves,” said Lee Seung-jun, who says he tries to exercise whenever he gets the chance.
“Health is a basic right for kids and crucial to our society’s future,” said Kim Kyu-ha, who leads the child rights advocacy team at Good Neighbors. “We need to build a culture where children recognize the importance of their health and take the lead in making changes.”
