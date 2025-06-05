Court fines woman $2,200 for posting malicious comments about IU
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 11:34
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
A woman in her 40s who posted malicious comments about singer and actor IU was fined an additional 3 million won ($2,200) on Thursday.
According to the Seoul Central District Court, the woman, surnamed Kim, was indicted on defamation charges after leaving a suggestive comment and another that read, “Did you bribe the judge?” under a news article related to IU’s agency, EDAM Entertainment, in February last year.
Kim denied making the comments and claimed they were not directed at a specific individual. She also argued that the remarks “did not damage IU’s reputation,” but the court dismissed all her claims.
“The defendant has denied the charges, shown no remorse and has not been forgiven by the victim,” the court said. “The defendant also has two prior convictions for similar offenses.”
However, the court noted that this offense occurred before a previous indictment issued last December and that all prior convictions resulted in fines.
Kim was also fined 3 million won in December 2024 after being indicted in April 2022 for posting four hate comments criticizing IU’s stage outfits and vocal ability.
Prosecutors had requested a four-month jail sentence, but the court instead imposed a fine.
As of last November, IU has filed defamation lawsuits against approximately 180 individuals since 2013, according to her agency.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)