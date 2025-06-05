Gwangju bus drivers' strike leaves commuters in the lurch
Office worker Lee Min-ki stood at the bus stop outside Gwangju’s main bus terminal around 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, sighing while staring at the electronic signboard that displayed no expected arrival times.
“I left my car behind today for personal reasons, and now I’m late for work,” Lee, 35, said, visibly frustrated.
Thousands of commuters across the southwestern city of Gwangju faced similar delays after a citywide bus strike began early that day. The strike followed a breakdown in negotiations between the city bus labor union and management over wage increases and retirement policies.
Signs noting the service disruption were posted at some bus stops across Gwangju, but many passengers expressed dismay at the lack of prior warning. Frustrated commuters anxiously checked the arrival boards, only to find no updates.
“The city usually sends out safety alerts all the time,” said Choi, a 63-year-old resident. “Why didn’t they notify us about something as important as a bus strike? And then in the notices, they tell us to walk or carpool — it’s infuriating.”
As delays dragged on, many quickly pivoted to alternative plans — some dashed toward taxis while others phoned their workplaces to say they’d be late. One passenger, having just gotten off a city bus, sprinted toward the terminal, apparently rushing to catch a departing intercity bus.
The strike comes after the third round of mediation by the Jeonnam Regional Labor Relations Commission failed to bridge the gap between the union and bus companies. The union has demanded an 8.2 percent pay raise — 340,000 won ($250) a month for mid-level fourth-tier drivers — and an extension of the retirement age to 65. Management has insisted on a wage freeze, citing financial losses.
As a result, around 1,400 union drivers began striking, halting all bus services from the start of the day. This is the first complete shutdown in 11 years since June 2014, when over 580 buses stopped operating.
In response, the Gwangju city government launched contingency plans. Around 1,000 nonunion drivers were deployed to keep 700 buses running — roughly 70 percent of the usual fleet. Officials said they will maintain this reduced service level, even if the strike continues, by bringing in chartered buses if necessary.
The city also expanded the operation of subways and taxis. In coordination with schools, public institutions and local businesses, officials encouraged flexible commuting hours and carpooling campaigns.
“We aim to minimize inconvenience for residents through stable transit services,” a city official said. “We’ve also formed field inspection teams to prevent union members from disrupting operating routes.”
To reduce disruptions for students, the Gwangju Metropolitan Office of Education gave schools the authority to adjust start and end times at their discretion. Special education school buses continued operating normally, but students who use city buses will be expected to coordinate separate commuting arrangements with their parents.
