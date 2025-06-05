Korea recalls cake, banana bread products after salmonella outbreak
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 21:33
Korean authorities are pulling two popular bakery products from shelves after a salmonella outbreak — traced back to roll cakes and banana bread served at mass catering sites — sickened multiple people.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced Thursday that it had ordered an immediate halt to the sale and distribution of two products: “High-Calcium Strawberry Cream Roll Cake” and “High-Calcium Korean Wheat Choco Banana Bread.” Both items were produced by Mother Goose Co. and distributed by Pulmuone Foodmerce.
Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced Thursday that it is suspending sales and issuing a recall of the two bakery products after detecting salmonella — a bacteria that causes food poisoning.
The recall was triggered after a joint investigation with the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency found the same genetic strain of salmonella in both products and in patients who had displayed symptoms of food poisoning in two North Chungcheong group dining facilities.
The recall applies to roll cakes with a sell-by date of Oct. 12, and chocolate banana bread with a sell-by date of Sept. 21.
“As a precaution, local governments have been instructed to ensure all affected products are recalled,” the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said in a statement. “Consumers who have purchased these items should stop eating them immediately and return them to the place of purchase.”
The ministry is working in coordination with the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency and local governments to prevent further spread and monitor food safety.
