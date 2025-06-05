New life for old paths as Blue House trails get a makeover
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 12:48
A full-scale restoration and maintenance project is underway for the walking trails inside the Blue House compound, also known as Cheong Wa Dae, the former presidential office and residence.
Visitors will be restricted from accessing the walking trails until the project is completed, according to the Cheong Wa Dae Foundation on Thursday. The comprehensive maintenance work began the previous day.
The maintenance covers the entire 1.31-kilometer (0.81-mile) trail stretching from the path behind Chilgung shrine to Baegakjeong garden and the road next to Chunchugwan office. However, other facilities such as the main office building and Yeongbingwan guesthouse remain open to the public as usual.
The Blue House compound has served as the president’s office and residence since the Korean government was established in 1948, until former President Yoon Suk Yeol moved the office to the Defense Ministry compound in Yongsan District, central Seoul, in May 2022, citing that the Blue House compound served as a "symbol of imperialism." The main building of the Blue House was completed in 1991, during the Roh Tae-woo administration.
The compound was subsequently opened to the public for tourism purposes after Yoon's move was made. Whether the presidential residence should move back into the Blue House was a matter of constant debate in the political sphere, with arguments being made that the compound was "isolated" from the masses or that moving back would compromise the presidential residence's security after being opened to the public for so long.
The foundation said that this project is unrelated to President Lee Jae-myung’s election victory on Wednesday.
“This work was scheduled before the presidential election,” said a foundation official. “No separate instructions have been issued yet regarding the return of the presidential office to Cheong Wa Dae,” the official added.
Until a final decision is made on the return of the presidential office, the foundation plans to continue accepting reservations up to four weeks in advance and will maintain its regular weekend performances.
With the launch of the Lee administration, the future of the three-year-long “opening of Cheong Wa Dae” initiative is now uncertain. During his candidacy, President Lee repeatedly said, “I will repair Cheong Wa Dae as quickly as possible, stay in Yongsan only during the repair period and return to Cheong Wa Dae,” hinting to a return likely within three to four months.
In a joint exit poll conducted by the three major terrestrial broadcasters on June 3, 58.2 percent of respondents chose the Blue House as the location for the 21st presidential office.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE, KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
