Notorious child sex offender ordered to undergo monthlong psychiatric evaluation

A local court ordered Cho Doo-soon, a convicted child sex offender, to undergo a monthlong psychiatric evaluation, citing concerns over his recent behavior.The Ansan branch of the Suwon District Court issued the confinement order following a request from the Ansan Probation Office, according to a Newsis report on Wednesday.Officials said Cho had shown abnormal behavior that warranted a formal psychiatric assessment. The court's decision will place him at the state-run Institute of Forensic Psychiatry in Gongju, Gyeonggi, for approximately one month.Under Korean law, such confinement allows authorities to detain an individual at a medical facility for a set period to assess their mental or physical condition.Cho was convicted of abducting and sexually assaulting an elementary school girl near a church in Ansan, Gyeonggi, in December 2008. He received a 12-year prison sentence and was released on Dec. 12, 2020. Since then, he has been living with his wife in Danwon District, Ansan.In December 2023, a court sentenced him to an additional three months in prison for leaving his residence without permission, violating court-imposed restrictions. He reportedly left his home without authorization again in April and May this year, but returned after intervention by probation officers monitoring him.