Public opinion on multiculturalism marks positive shift but remains divisive issue in Korea
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 15:48
Korea’s multicultural population is growing rapidly — and so is public acceptance, particularly among younger generations. But even as most people recognize immigration as crucial for offsetting labor shortages and population decline, many remain uneasy about its social costs.
The number of multicultural children in Korean schools has nearly tripled in a decade, jumping from 67,806 in 2014 to 193,814 in 2024. In response, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family released the results of its triennial national multicultural acceptance survey on Thursday, drawing from a sample of 11,000 adults and students.
Adult acceptance of multiculturalism marked 53.38 out of 100, a modest 1.11-point rise from 2021. It’s the first increase since 2015, ending a nine-year slide. The ministry cited post-pandemic reengagement and the return of multicultural education as key factors behind the rebound.
Teenagers, by contrast, recorded significantly higher acceptance at 69.77 out of 100 but the figure marked a slight 1.62-point drop. Officials suggested that exposure to online narratives around “reverse discrimination” may have soured some young perceptions.
The ministry interpreted the result as a sign that more people are naturally embracing diversity in Korean society.
“Adult acceptance appears to have rebounded due to renewed interaction with immigrants and the normalization of multicultural education following the end of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Lee Jae-woong, director of the Multicultural Family Policy Division at the Gender Equality Ministry. “In contrast, the drop among teenagers likely stems from exposure to negative content online, including debates over reverse discrimination toward multicultural families.”
Both adults and teenagers showed stronger acceptance of multiculturalism in younger age groups.
Adults in their 20s recorded an acceptance rate of 55.44 out of 100, while those in their 40s were at 53.54 and those 60 and older marked 51.14.
Among teenagers, middle schoolers recorded 71 out of 100, compared to 68.52 among high schoolers.
The survey also found that people with higher levels of education and those living in rural areas showed greater acceptance of diversity.
Regular interaction with immigrants and multicultural peers also correlated with higher acceptance levels.
When asked about refugee policy, 37 percent supported easing criteria to accept more refugees, a 3.3 percentage point increase from three years ago, although still far from a majority.
Most people viewed immigration as having a positive impact on society.
Among adults, 78.3 percent said immigration would help alleviate labor shortages, followed by easing population decline and boosting the economy.
Among teenagers, 83.5 percent agreed that immigrants would help resolve work force issues.
But concerns remained. Both adults and teens cited increased pressure on the welfare system as the top negative effect of immigration, with 73.1 percent of adults and 52.2 percent of teenagers expressing concern.
The ministry plans to expand its outreach education programs and promote in-person community initiatives such as self-help and exchange groups involving multicultural students and marriage immigrants in order to improve multicultural acceptance. It also plans to run awareness campaigns.
“The share of multicultural households continues to grow, and recently, there has been a rapid increase in long-settled marriage immigrants and school-aged children from multicultural backgrounds,” said Choi Sung-ji, head of the Youth and Family Policy Office at the ministry. “This is a critical time to strengthen diversity and inclusion in our society.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG JONG-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
