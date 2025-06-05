Rapper Koala apologizes for assaulting Jessi fan. It only took nine months.
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 14:15
Rapper Koala, 36, whose legal name is Heo Jae-won, issued an apology for allegedly assaulting a fan of rapper Jessi, nine months after the incident occurred.
Koala posted a handwritten letter to Instagram on Wednesday, saying, “Sorry it took me a while to speak up.”
“I've been wanting to say this, but I felt it was only right to wait until everything was lawfully resolved and handled properly."
“First, I want to sincerely apologize to the victim and his family. I wanted to apologize to you personally. I can understand your wishes to not see me in person. You did not deserve what happened, and I carry real regret for the pain I've caused," he said.
He continued, “I'm also sorry to anyone else affected, directly or indirectly. I know I let a lot of people down and that's something I take seriously.”
“What happened was my responsibility,” he said. “Although I was not the initial attacker, he was part of the group we were with and I was a big part in escalating the situation because of a simple misunderstanding and bad judgment.”
He added, “It should have never gone that far and that's on me. I've accepted consequences and have been holding myself accountable ever since.”
He concluded by stating, “The case is officially closed and I promise to show everyone a better version of myself.”
Last year on Sept. 29, an underage fan approached Jessi in southern Seoul and asked to take a photo. A man in Jessi’s group allegedly assaulted the fan in response.
Jessi reportedly tried to stop the assault but left the scene afterward. When police arrived following a report from the victim, they located Jessi and others nearby and asked about the assailant’s whereabouts, but were told they did not know. However, closed-circuit footage later revealed that Koala also took part in the assault, along with the man who first attacked the fan.
Jessi was cleared of any charges related to aiding the suspect’s escape. Koala was referred to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on assault charges. The initial attacker, a Taiwanese national, fled the country after the incident. Korean authorities have requested a wanted notice from Interpol.
Jessi issued two public apologies shortly after the case became public, saying, “Everything is my responsibility.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
