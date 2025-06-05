 Saluting fallen comrades
Saluting fallen comrades

Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 19:35
 
On the afternoon of June 5, a day before Korea’s Memorial Day, a veteran pays his respects with a salute at Seoul National Cemetery in Dongjak District, central Seoul. Memorial Day is a national holiday in Korea dedicated to honoring the spirits of independence activists, fallen patriots, war veterans, soldiers killed in action and public servants who died in the line of duty. [JUN MINKYU]
