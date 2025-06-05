Supreme Court upholds prison term for ex-Gyeonggi official in SBW bribery case
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 13:08
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a seven-year and eight-month prison sentence for former Gyeonggi Vice Gov. Lee Hwa-young, who was convicted of taking bribes in connection with alleged illegal remittances to North Korea by underwear maker Ssangbangwool (SBW) Group.
The court upheld a lower-court ruling that sentenced Lee to seven years and eight months in prison — seven years for violations of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes and the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act, and eight months for violating the Political Funds Act. The court also confirmed a fine of 250 million won ($184,000) and the forfeiture of 325.95 million won.
Lee was indicted for receiving a total of 334 million won in bribes and political funds from SBW between July 2018 and July 2022. He was also accused of participating in the group’s unauthorized remittance of $8 million to North Korean officials.
The case centers on allegations that SBW paid $5 million to support a smart farm project that Gyeonggi had pledged to the North and an additional $3 million to cover the cost of a planned trip to North Korea by then-Gyeonggi Governor and current President Lee Jae-myung.
In the first trial, Lee Hwa-young was found guilty on most charges and sentenced to nine years and six months in prison — eight years for bribery and foreign exchange violations, and one year and six months for political fund violations — along with a fine and forfeiture order.
The appeals court upheld the guilty verdict but reduced the sentence to seven years and eight months. The Supreme Court has now confirmed that ruling.
