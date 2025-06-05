 Supreme Court upholds prison term for ex-Gyeonggi official in SBW bribery case
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Supreme Court upholds prison term for ex-Gyeonggi official in SBW bribery case

Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 13:08
Lee Hwa-young, former vice governor for of Gyeonggi, speaks at a National Assembly hearing on Oct. 25, 2025. [NEWS1]

Lee Hwa-young, former vice governor for of Gyeonggi, speaks at a National Assembly hearing on Oct. 25, 2025. [NEWS1]

 
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a seven-year and eight-month prison sentence for former Gyeonggi Vice Gov. Lee Hwa-young, who was convicted of taking bribes in connection with alleged illegal remittances to North Korea by underwear maker Ssangbangwool (SBW) Group.
 
The court upheld a lower-court ruling that sentenced Lee to seven years and eight months in prison — seven years for violations of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes and the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act, and eight months for violating the Political Funds Act. The court also confirmed a fine of 250 million won ($184,000) and the forfeiture of 325.95 million won.
 

Related Article

 
Lee was indicted for receiving a total of 334 million won in bribes and political funds from SBW between July 2018 and July 2022. He was also accused of participating in the group’s unauthorized remittance of $8 million to North Korean officials.
 
The case centers on allegations that SBW paid $5 million to support a smart farm project that Gyeonggi had pledged to the North and an additional $3 million to cover the cost of a planned trip to North Korea by then-Gyeonggi Governor and current President Lee Jae-myung.
 
In the first trial, Lee Hwa-young was found guilty on most charges and sentenced to nine years and six months in prison — eight years for bribery and foreign exchange violations, and one year and six months for political fund violations — along with a fine and forfeiture order.
 
The appeals court upheld the guilty verdict but reduced the sentence to seven years and eight months. The Supreme Court has now confirmed that ruling.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags SBW North Korea

More in Social Affairs

Customs seizes hundreds of bottles of Rush at Incheon Airport

Children get active on getting active as they make a policy push for their right to health

Supreme Court upholds prison term for ex-Gyeonggi official in SBW bribery case

New life for old paths as Blue House trails get a makeover

Notorious child sex offender ordered to undergo monthlong psychiatric evaluation

Related Stories

Underwear tycoon, relative, nabbed on Thai golf course

Investigator in former SBW chair case sentenced to 2 years

DP’s political targeting repeats again

Digging into the suspicious flow of money

Digging into the suspicious flow of money (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)