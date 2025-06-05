Leonardo da Vinci’s creative escape through geometry
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 00:05
Lee Woo Young
The author is an HCMC distinguished professor at the Korea Institute for Advanced Study.
In ancient Greek mythology, King Minos of Crete was dissatisfied with the size of his son’s tomb. The monument, shaped like a cube, seemed too small for the king’s pride. He ordered it to be doubled in size, and the tomb’s designer mistakenly assumed that simply doubling the side length would suffice. This miscalculation introduced what became known as the “Problem of Minos,” an early geometric challenge to double a cube’s volume while preserving its cubic form. The problem remained unsolved until the 19th century, when it was formally proved to be impossible using classical geometric constructions.
During this period, da Vinci formed a friendship with Luca Pacioli, a Franciscan friar and mathematician. Pacioli introduced him to Euclidean geometry and proportion theory. For da Vinci, who already had a deep interest in numbers and forms, the encounter was transformative. He became absorbed in geometry, especially the Problem of Minos, and began writing extensively on the subject. His obsession with mathematical theory often led him to neglect his painting duties — not out of idleness, but due to intellectual curiosity.
Had da Vinci not briefly abandoned his canvas for geometric speculation, his masterpiece may never have taken such a vivid form. His journey into abstract space suggests that moments of intellectual escape — however distant from the task at hand — can ignite lasting creativity. It is a reminder that stepping outside routine can sometimes bring us closer to enduring brilliance.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
