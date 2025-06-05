City creates new task force in response to KBO team's relocation threat

The municipal government of Changwon, South Gyeongsang, announced Thursday it has created a new task force in response to a threat by its local baseball club to move if a better support system is not put in place.Changwon said its four-person task force, which will begin operations Monday, will be in charge of addressing demands made by the NC Dinos of the KBO.The announcement came six days after Dinos CEO Lee Jin-man said at a news conference he was exploring the possibility of relocating the team to another city. Lee claimed the Dinos had been “treated unreasonably” by Changwon, and it put the Dinos' existence in danger, despite the team's best efforts to “put down roots in the local community.”The Dinos spent nearly two months on the road after a tragic incident at their home stadium, Changwon NC Park, claimed the life of a fan during a game March 29.It prompted extensive safety inspections and maintenance work at the stadium, which opened in 2019. Changwon faced criticism for shunning responsibility for running the stadium even though it owns the facility. Later on, baseball fans hammered the city for dragging its feet when the Dinos were trying to determine a return date following the end of inspections.The Dinos found Ulsan, northeast of Changwon, as their temporary home and played six games there in May. Only after the Dinos announced Ulsan as the alternate home did Changwon scramble to prepare Changwon NC Park for the Dinos' return. The city also pressured the Dinos by claiming their absence would hurt the local economy.At last week's news conference, Lee said the Dinos had contacted Changwon with specific demands for things that need to be done in order for the ballclub to stay put, including covering financial losses stemming from being away from home for several weeks this season.Per sources, the Dinos have also asked the city to improve shuttle bus services and expand KTX high-speed train services to make Changwon NC Park more accessible.Yonhap