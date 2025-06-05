Heroes sign ex-MLB player Stone Garrett as temporary injury replacement

The Kiwoom Heroes announced Thursday that they have signed former major leaguer Stone Garrett as a temporary injury replacement.Garrett, 29, will make $35,000 as a fill-in for Ruben Cardenas, who will be out for about six weeks due to a flexor injury in his right arm.KBO teams are allowed to acquire foreign players on temporary contracts to step in for players sidelined for at least six weeks. Earlier this year, the LG Twins made use of that rule by signing Australian pitcher Coen Wynne to take a rotation spot for injured Elieser Hernandez.Garrett has played in 118 major league games, most recently two games for the Washington Nationals in 2024. This season, he played 15 games for the Nationals' Triple-A affiliate, the Rochester Red Wings. The Heroes said Garrett was preparing for a move to the Mexican league before signing with them.Garrett enjoyed his best big league season in 2023, when he had nine homers and 40 RBIs with a .269/.343/.457 in 89 games for the Nationals.The Heroes said Garrett is just the type of right-handed power hitter they needed, adding that he can also steal bases and handle all three outfield positions.Garrett is scheduled to arrive in Korea on Friday.Through Wednesday's action, the Heroes were in last place in the 10-team KBO with a record of 17-45-1. They are also last in team batting average at .232, runs at 223, on-base percentage at .301 and slugging percentage at .337.Yonhap