 Heroes sign ex-MLB player Stone Garrett as temporary injury replacement
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

Heroes sign ex-MLB player Stone Garrett as temporary injury replacement

Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 12:32
Washington Nationals outfielder Stone Garrett rounds the bases on a home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park on Sept. 27, 2024. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Washington Nationals outfielder Stone Garrett rounds the bases on a home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park on Sept. 27, 2024. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The Kiwoom Heroes announced Thursday that they have signed former major leaguer Stone Garrett as a temporary injury replacement.
 
Garrett, 29, will make $35,000 as a fill-in for Ruben Cardenas, who will be out for about six weeks due to a flexor injury in his right arm.
 

Related Article

 
KBO teams are allowed to acquire foreign players on temporary contracts to step in for players sidelined for at least six weeks. Earlier this year, the LG Twins made use of that rule by signing Australian pitcher Coen Wynne to take a rotation spot for injured Elieser Hernandez.
 
Garrett has played in 118 major league games, most recently two games for the Washington Nationals in 2024. This season, he played 15 games for the Nationals' Triple-A affiliate, the Rochester Red Wings. The Heroes said Garrett was preparing for a move to the Mexican league before signing with them.
 
Garrett enjoyed his best big league season in 2023, when he had nine homers and 40 RBIs with a .269/.343/.457 in 89 games for the Nationals.
 
The Heroes said Garrett is just the type of right-handed power hitter they needed, adding that he can also steal bases and handle all three outfield positions.
 
Garrett is scheduled to arrive in Korea on Friday.
 
Through Wednesday's action, the Heroes were in last place in the 10-team KBO with a record of 17-45-1. They are also last in team batting average at .232, runs at 223, on-base percentage at .301 and slugging percentage at .337.

Yonhap
tags Kiwoom Heroes KBO Stone Garrett

More in Baseball

Heroes sign ex-MLB player Stone Garrett as temporary injury replacement

Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre to visit Korean minor league team for clinic

'If the players don’t give up, the fans won’t': How Cho Sung-hwan could turn the Doosan Bears around

KBO on pace to break attendance record after topping five million fans in fewest games

Shigeo Nagashima, known in Japan as 'Mr. Pro Baseball,' dies at 89

Related Stories

All KBO foreign player spots filled as Freitas joins Heroes

The Heroes bullpen is carrying the team. Can they keep it up?

Kiwoom Heroes re-sign Ronnie Dawson on one-year, $600,000 deal

Heroes take first on opening weekend with 8-way tie for second

Heroes ride winning streak into striking distance of first place
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)