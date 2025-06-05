 Police decline to charge lawyer of woman who accused basketball star Heo Ung of sexual assault
Police decline to charge lawyer of woman who accused basketball star Heo Ung of sexual assault

Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 15:36
Basketball player Heo Ung answers questions from reporters during the Jeonju KCC Egis induction ceremony held at KCC headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on the afternoon of May 24, 2022. [NEWS1]

Basketball player Heo Ung answers questions from reporters during the Jeonju KCC Egis induction ceremony held at KCC headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on the afternoon of May 24, 2022. [NEWS1]

 
A legal counterattack by Korean basketball star Heo Ung has fizzled out after police declined to pursue charges against the lawyer for his ex-girlfriend, who had accused the athlete of sexual assault.
 
Seoul’s Gangnam Police Precinct decided on May 13 not to move forward with the case against attorney Noh Jong-eon, citing a lack of evidence. The decision became public Thursday, according to legal insiders. 
 

Heo, who plays for the KCC Egis, accused Noh last October of inciting a false accusation and committing defamation. The complaint followed a separate legal battle that began in June, when Heo claimed his ex-girlfriend attempted to extort 300 million won (about $220,700) by threatening to reveal private details of their relationship. Authorities referred the ex-girlfriend to the prosecution two months later. 
 
After facing legal action, the woman fired back with a countersuit, accusing Heo of quasi-rape that allegedly resulted in both physical injury and an unwanted pregnancy. She claimed the incident damaged her dental veneers during a fight. Police found no basis for her claims and dropped the case. 
  
Attorney Noh stated that he plans to file a complaint against Heo’s legal team for false accusations and retaliatory threats under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, claiming they orchestrated the incitement allegation.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Heo Ung Basketball

