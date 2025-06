Police decline to charge lawyer of woman who accused basketball star Heo Ung of sexual assault

A legal counterattack by Korean basketball star Heo Ung has fizzled out after police declined to pursue charges against the lawyer for his ex-girlfriend, who had accused the athlete of sexual assault.Seoul’s Gangnam Police Precinct decided on May 13 not to move forward with the case against attorney Noh Jong-eon, citing a lack of evidence. The decision became public Thursday, according to legal insiders.Heo, who plays for the KCC Egis, accused Noh last October of inciting a false accusation and committing defamation. The complaint followed a separate legal battle that began in June, when Heo claimed his ex-girlfriend attempted to extort 300 million won (about $220,700) by threatening to reveal private details of their relationship. Authorities referred the ex-girlfriend to the prosecution two months later.After facing legal action, the woman fired back with a countersuit, accusing Heo of quasi-rape that allegedly resulted in both physical injury and an unwanted pregnancy. She claimed the incident damaged her dental veneers during a fight. Police found no basis for her claims and dropped the case.Attorney Noh stated that he plans to file a complaint against Heo’s legal team for false accusations and retaliatory threats under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, claiming they orchestrated the incitement allegation.BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [ [email protected]