FC Anyang fined for owner's criticism of officiating

The K League slapped K League 1 club FC Anyang with a fine of 10 million won ($7,360) on Thursday over their owner's public criticism of officiating.The league said Choi Dae-ho — who, as mayor of Gyeonggi city of Anyang, is the club's de facto owner — violated rules preventing players, coaches and club officials from making negative comments on officiating or referees in media interviews or on social media.Choi held a press conference on May 20 to blast what he claimed was biased officiating. Choi argued that calls went against FC Anyang because they are not as rich as other clubs owned by large corporations. Choi also asked the K League to amend rules banning criticism of referees.The league office bristled at Choi's claim that rules would apply differently to clubs depending on their financial standings and quickly opened disciplinary proceedings against FC Anyang.The club won the second-tier K League 2 last season to earn their first-ever promotion to the top-tier K League 1 for this year. After 18 matches, they are in eighth place among 12 clubs with 21 points, five points above the relegation zone.They were fined 2 million won in July 2023 after Choi had taken to social media to criticize referees.FC Anyang may appeal the latest league decision within seven days.Yonhap