Korea braces for tricky clash with Iraq as World Cup spot nears

With Korea closing in on a berth in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, head coach Hong Myung-bo is trying to get his charges prepared for a difficult away match against Iraq.Korea, ranked No. 23 in the world, will take on 59th-ranked Iraq in their penultimate Group B match in the third round of the Asian World Cup qualifiers. The match kicks off at 9:15 p.m. Thursday at Basra International Stadium in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, or 3:15 a.m. Friday, Korean time.Korea are leading Group B with 16 points, three ahead of Jordan with two matches to go. The top two teams from each of the three groups in this round will punch their tickets to the World Cup, and Korea will grab one out of Group B with at least a draw against Iraq this week.Despite the sizable gap between the two nations in the FIFA rankings, Hong predicted a tough challenge for his team."I don't think we will have an easy match. There will be challenges in every aspect," Hong said at a prematch press conference at Basra International Stadium on Wednesday, according to a video clip released by the Korea Football Association to the Korean media on Thursday. "As their coach, I trust my players. They've done a great job so far, and I expect them to play well tomorrow too. We will try to prepare for the match so that we will be able to grab the points."Korea defeated Iraq 3-2 at home in their previous meeting in October 2024.Midfielder Hwang In-beom echoed Hong's sentiment at the presser, and he too voiced confidence in his team's ability to rise to the occasion."We've been working hard for this match because our World Cup qualification is at stake," Hwang said. "We are feeling some pressure because we will have to play an away match against a good Iraqi team. But we've been training hard as a team, and if we can show that on the field, then I believe we will be able to come away with a good result."The Taegeuk Warriors have played three consecutive 1-1 draws, including two against underdogs Oman and Jordan at home in March, when they had a chance to clinch a World Cup spot in front of their own supporters.Korea have played at every World Cup since 1986.Yonhap