 YouTube video hints at return of star-studded Nexon Icons Match
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

YouTube video hints at return of star-studded Nexon Icons Match

Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 16:24
FC Spear's Park Ji-sung celebrates scoring during the Nexon Icons Match against Shield United at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Oct. 20, 2024. [NEWS1]

FC Spear's Park Ji-sung celebrates scoring during the Nexon Icons Match against Shield United at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Oct. 20, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
The star-studded Nexon Icons Match may return for a second edition, with a new promotional video hinting at a possible rematch after last year’s sellout crowd and global buzz.
 
The exhibition series, organized by Korean game company Nexon, brought 35 football legends — including Didier Drogba, Thierry Henry, Kaka, Carles Puyol and Park Ji-sung — to Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul last year. They faced off in an attack-versus-defense affair between FC Spear and Shield United. 
 

Related Article

 
Both teams fielded 11 legends from across the world, with FC Spear featuring 10 forwards and one goalkeeper, and Shield United showcasing top defenders, defensive midfielders and one goalkeeper.  
 
Korean legend Park came and scored a penalty at last year's game. One supporter, wearing a Kyoto Sanga jersey — Park’s former club in Japan — shed tears in the stands.
 
Nexon could recreate that scene this year with the return of the series.  
 
EA Sports FC Online released a YouTube video on Thursday, hinting at a potential rematch. 
 
In the video, FC Seoul midfielder Ki Sung-yueng is seen calling Park, who coached FC Spear last year, and saying: “I called you because I saw you score a penalty on YouTube and I was touched. This is another legendary Park Ji-sung moment. If you play again, move to the defense team. I don’t think you'd win if you did this again. Get back in shape and play.” 
 
Park Ji-sung then calls Head of Nexon’s FC Online, Park Jung-moo, and says, “Can we do another Icons Match? There were a few unfair parts last time. I don’t think it’s right to call Clarence Seedorf, Yaya Touré and Andrea Pirlo defenders.”
 
Park Jung-moo replies that he cannot make the decision alone.
 
“If enough football fans and FC Online players sign a petition in support, we’ll consider organizing another Icons Match,” he says.  
 
Park Ji-sung then takes the plea directly to fans. He then expresses his desire to start the game rather than appear as a substitute or player-coach.
 
“I’m serious,” he tells Thierry Henry in a phone call. “I want to get in shape and play again. I’ll give it everything.”   
 
FC Spear's Thiery Henry dribbles the ball during the Nexon Icons Match against Shield United at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Oct. 20, 2024. [YONHAP]

FC Spear's Thiery Henry dribbles the ball during the Nexon Icons Match against Shield United at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Oct. 20, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
Henry participated as a player-coach for FC Spear alongside Park in last year’s match.
 
The Arsenal legend showed glimpses of his prime with bursts of speed and skill still on full display. Pirlo delivered pinpoint through balls, while Kaka proved age is just a number with a performance full of flair and confidence.
 
Fans reacted enthusiastically online to the video, leaving comments such as, “I’ll be there in person if Icons Match 2 happens,” and “Just imagining Park Ji-sung on the field again brings me to tears.”
 
Some also expressed hopes of seeing legends like Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta, Patrice Evra and Steven Gerrard up close.


A Nexon official said the company had launched a petition page on the FC Online website.
 
“If we receive enough support from fans and players, we will consider holding another Icons Match this year and will announce the decision in due course,” the official said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
tags Nexon Icons Match Park Ji-sung Exhibition series

More in Football

FC Anyang fined for owner's criticism of officiating

YouTube video hints at return of star-studded Nexon Icons Match

Korea braces for tricky clash with Iraq as World Cup spot nears

Taeguk Warriors aim to seal World Cup berth with qualifier against Iraq on Thursday

Son Heung-min's conspicuous absence from Tottenham kit launch fuels Saudi transfer talk

Related Stories

Nexon Icons Match features global football legends in attack-versus-defense showdown

Early 2000s come calling in Seoul as Yaya Toure, Park Ji-sung score in clash of the titans game

Italian football icons visit Netflix’s 'Culinary Class Wars' winner’s pasta bar in Seoul

Footballing legends face off, gladiator style, in Seoul

MMCA event to feature futsal classes, art tours with ex-footballer Park Ji-sung
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)