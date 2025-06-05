YouTube video hints at return of star-studded Nexon Icons Match
Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 16:24
The star-studded Nexon Icons Match may return for a second edition, with a new promotional video hinting at a possible rematch after last year’s sellout crowd and global buzz.
The exhibition series, organized by Korean game company Nexon, brought 35 football legends — including Didier Drogba, Thierry Henry, Kaka, Carles Puyol and Park Ji-sung — to Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul last year. They faced off in an attack-versus-defense affair between FC Spear and Shield United.
Both teams fielded 11 legends from across the world, with FC Spear featuring 10 forwards and one goalkeeper, and Shield United showcasing top defenders, defensive midfielders and one goalkeeper.
Korean legend Park came and scored a penalty at last year's game. One supporter, wearing a Kyoto Sanga jersey — Park’s former club in Japan — shed tears in the stands.
Nexon could recreate that scene this year with the return of the series.
EA Sports FC Online released a YouTube video on Thursday, hinting at a potential rematch.
In the video, FC Seoul midfielder Ki Sung-yueng is seen calling Park, who coached FC Spear last year, and saying: “I called you because I saw you score a penalty on YouTube and I was touched. This is another legendary Park Ji-sung moment. If you play again, move to the defense team. I don’t think you'd win if you did this again. Get back in shape and play.”
Park Ji-sung then calls Head of Nexon’s FC Online, Park Jung-moo, and says, “Can we do another Icons Match? There were a few unfair parts last time. I don’t think it’s right to call Clarence Seedorf, Yaya Touré and Andrea Pirlo defenders.”
Park Jung-moo replies that he cannot make the decision alone.
“If enough football fans and FC Online players sign a petition in support, we’ll consider organizing another Icons Match,” he says.
Park Ji-sung then takes the plea directly to fans. He then expresses his desire to start the game rather than appear as a substitute or player-coach.
“I’m serious,” he tells Thierry Henry in a phone call. “I want to get in shape and play again. I’ll give it everything.”
Henry participated as a player-coach for FC Spear alongside Park in last year’s match.
The Arsenal legend showed glimpses of his prime with bursts of speed and skill still on full display. Pirlo delivered pinpoint through balls, while Kaka proved age is just a number with a performance full of flair and confidence.
Fans reacted enthusiastically online to the video, leaving comments such as, “I’ll be there in person if Icons Match 2 happens,” and “Just imagining Park Ji-sung on the field again brings me to tears.”
Some also expressed hopes of seeing legends like Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta, Patrice Evra and Steven Gerrard up close.
A Nexon official said the company had launched a petition page on the FC Online website.
“If we receive enough support from fans and players, we will consider holding another Icons Match this year and will announce the decision in due course,” the official said.
