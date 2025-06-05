 Egypt, Greece agree to protect status of Mount Sinai monastery, after court ruling
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Egypt, Greece agree to protect status of Mount Sinai monastery, after court ruling

Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 20:27
Visitors leave Saint Catherine's Monastery in Saint Catherine, Egypt, Dec. 9, 2013. [AP/YONHAP]

Visitors leave Saint Catherine's Monastery in Saint Catherine, Egypt, Dec. 9, 2013. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Greece and Egypt have agreed to safeguard the status of one of the world's oldest sites of Christian worship, foreign ministers of both countries said late on Wednesday, after an Egyptian court ruling last week cast uncertainty over its future.
 
The Saint Catherine's Monastery, at the foot of Egypt's Mount Sinai, was founded in the 6th century and is the oldest Christian monastery still in use for its original function, says Unesco, which has listed the area as a World Heritage site.
 

Related Article

 
Revered by Christians, Muslims and Jews, the monastery is at the site where by biblical tradition Moses received the Ten Commandments.
 
But last week, an Egyptian court ruling seen by Reuters ordered Orthodox monks to vacate several plots of land that the monks have used for years, including vineyards and gardens adjacent to the monastery compound, on the grounds that they were illegally sequestered, prompting a diplomatic flurry between Cairo and Athens over the site's status.
 
"We agreed in the immediate future to work towards safeguarding the rights of the monastery, as well as its legal status," Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said after meeting his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Cairo.
 
"Both Egypt and Greece intend to move forward based on the long-standing tradition and the already established status of an emblematic monastery for its Greek Orthodox character of worship".
 
Abdelatty said that the ruling preserves the monastery’s profound spiritual value and religious standing, and confirmed that the monks would continue to have access to and use of the monastery and its religious and historical sites, according to a foreign ministry statement. With a long history of diplomatic ties, Greece and Egypt have deepened cooperation in recent years.
 
Saint Catherine's is a sprawling complex, and according to tradition it was built around a burning bush where God was said to have spoken to Moses as described in the Book of Exodus. Its library is one of the most extensive worldwide, containing some of the world's earliest Christian manuscripts.

Reuters
tags Unesco Egypt

More in World

Egypt, Greece agree to protect status of Mount Sinai monastery, after court ruling

Gamers line up for Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day

A $6 million fine for touching food: Taiwan's 'street food kingdom' gets major crackdown

Finalized $18B Czech nuclear plant deal opens door to European market for Korea

22 crew members rescued from lifeboat in North Pacific after ship carrying 3,000 cars catches fire

Related Stories

Egyptian culture day in Songpa District

Bangucheon petroglyphs raise expectations for Unesco inscription

Applications open for youth support program from Seventeen and Unesco

Seventeen officially appointed as Unesco goodwill ambassador, to donate $1 million

Seventeen named Unesco's first goodwill ambassador for youth
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)