Here are the 12 countries Trump placed under travel bans, and the 7 newly under travel restrictions

U.S. President Donald Trump cited a range of reasons for placing 19 countries under new travel bans or restrictions in the United States.They include allegations of lax screening of travelers, “a significant terrorist presence” in its territory, a government that wasn't cooperative enough in accepting deported citizens or residents who were prone to overstaying their visas in the United States.Here are the 12 countries placed under the ban and the seven placed under travel restrictions: Afghanistan, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Republic of the Congo, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.AP