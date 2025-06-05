 Here are the 12 countries Trump placed under travel bans, and the 7 newly under travel restrictions
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Here are the 12 countries Trump placed under travel bans, and the 7 newly under travel restrictions

Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 12:49
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4. Trump signed a new travel ban on June 4, targeting 12 countries, saying it was spurred by an attack on a Jewish protest in Colorado that authorities blamed on a man they said was in the country illegally. [AFP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4. Trump signed a new travel ban on June 4, targeting 12 countries, saying it was spurred by an attack on a Jewish protest in Colorado that authorities blamed on a man they said was in the country illegally. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump cited a range of reasons for placing 19 countries under new travel bans or restrictions in the United States.
 
They include allegations of lax screening of travelers, “a significant terrorist presence” in its territory, a government that wasn't cooperative enough in accepting deported citizens or residents who were prone to overstaying their visas in the United States.
 
Here are the 12 countries placed under the ban and the seven placed under travel restrictions: Afghanistan, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Republic of the Congo, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

AP
tags United States travel ban

More in World

Police arrest suspected accomplice in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing

Federal judge blocks Texas law allowing in-state tuition for students without legal residency

Here are the 12 countries Trump placed under travel bans, and the 7 newly under travel restrictions

Trump bans nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns

Annual births fall to another record low in Japan as its population emergency deepens

Related Stories

South Korea extends effective travel ban to all of Russia's Kursk region

Korea bans travel to Israel-Lebanon border, elevates Iran advisory

U.S. to extend North Korea travel ban until August next year

Travel ban on LG Chem employees lifted by Indian court

Lee Jong-sup's ambassadorial journey to Australia stalled by travel ban
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)