Trump administration plans $1,000 fee to fast-track tourist visas, memo shows

The Trump administration is considering a $1,000 fee for tourists and other nonimmigrant visa applicants seeking an expedited interview appointment, though government lawyers have raised legal red flags over the plan, according to a U.S. official and an internal State Department memo.Individuals entering the United States on tourist and other nonimmigrant visas already pay a $185 processing fee. The new $1,000 option the United States is considering would be a premium service that allows some people to jump to the front of the line for visa interviews.The program could arrive in pilot form as soon as December, the memo reviewed by Reuters said.The proposed fee for visa appointments, which has not been previously reported, comes alongside U.S. President Donald Trump’s vision of a “gold card” that would sell U.S. citizenship for $5 million, granting faster access to those willing to pay.But the State Department’s legal team said there was a “high risk” it would be rejected by the White House budget office or struck down in U.S. courts, the memo said. Setting a fee above the cost to provide the service "is contrary to settled Supreme Court precedent," the memo said.A State Department spokesperson said the department does not comment on internal documents and communications."The department’s scheduling of nonimmigrant visa interview appointments is dynamic and we are continually working to improve our operations worldwide," the spokesperson said.Since taking office on Jan. 20, Trump has aggressively cracked down on immigration, including revoking some student visas and increasing scrutiny of all visa applicants. The State Department issued 10.4 million nonimmigrant visas in fiscal year 2023, including 5.9 million tourist visas, according to the agency’s most recent annual report.International travel spending in the United States is expected to decline about 7 percent in 2025 as opposition to Trump’s policies and a strong dollar prompt foreign visitors to opt for other destinations, the World Travel and Tourism Council said in May.Reuters