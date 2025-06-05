 Trump cannot proceed with gutting U.S. Department of Education, court rules
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Trump cannot proceed with gutting U.S. Department of Education, court rules

Published: 05 Jun. 2025, 09:53
U.S. President Donald Trump shows the executive order to shut down the Department of Education, in the East Room at the White House in Washington on March 20. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump shows the executive order to shut down the Department of Education, in the East Room at the White House in Washington on March 20. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to lift a judge's order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's administration from carrying out his executive order to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education and requiring it to reinstate employees who were terminated in a mass layoff.
 
The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Trump administration's request to put on hold an injunction issued by a lower-court judge last week at the urging of several Democratic-led states, school districts and teachers' unions.
 

Related Article

 
The U.S. Department of Justice had asked for a swift ruling from the 1st Circuit so that it could promptly take the case up to the 6-3 conservative majority U.S. Supreme Court if the appeals court did not rule in its favor.
 
The lawsuits were filed after Secretary of Education Linda McMahon in March announced plans to carry out a mass termination of over 1,300 employees, which would cut the department's staff by half as part of what it said was its "final mission."
 
Those job cuts were announced a week before Trump signed an executive order calling for the department's closure, following a campaign promise to conservatives aimed at leaving school policy almost entirely in the hands of states and local school boards.
 
Trump later announced plans to transfer the department's student loan portfolio to the Small Business Administration and its special education, nutrition and related services to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
 
In combination with 600 employees who took buyout offers, the Education Department said the job cuts, once implemented, would leave it with 2,183 workers, down from 4,133 when Trump took office on Jan. 20.
 
Affected employees were placed on administrative leave on March 21 and were told they would continue receiving full pay and benefits until June 9. The administration argued the cuts were a lawful effort to streamline the agency and cut bloat.
 
But U.S. District Judge Myong Joun on May 22 concluded that the job cuts were in fact an effort by the administration to shut down the department without the necessary approval of Congress, which created the agency in 1979.
 
He said the "massive reduction in staff has made it effectively impossible for the department to carry out its statutorily mandated functions."
 
The Education Department on Tuesday said it notified those employees about the judge's ruling in an effort to comply with it.
 
The administration also appealed, saying that while Trump has made no secret of his desire to abolish the department, his administration understood that only Congress could do so and that the case ultimately concerned a personnel action.

Reuters
tags trump education court

More in World

Trump administration plans $1,000 fee to fast-track tourist visas, memo shows

Putin tells Trump talks with Ukraine useful despite what he called attempts to disrupt them

Trump cannot proceed with gutting U.S. Department of Education, court rules

Highest Czech court says KHNP's nuclear deal can proceed

Korean liver transplant surgical team, living-donor dad deliver life to Chinese baby

Related Stories

U.S. judge blocks Trump from invalidating 5,000 Venezuelans' legal documents

Federal court blocks Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs under emergency powers law

Private education spending hits all-time high of 29 trillion won despite fewer students, gov't measures

[WORD_ON_THE_WEB] 'The public education system is broken'

Teachers welcome post-walkout changes, but say long way still to go
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)