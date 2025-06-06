Korea's $15 billion group catering market set for shakeup after Hanwha's Ourhome acquisition
Published: 06 Jun. 2025, 07:00
Group catering refers to meal services provided to a designated group at locations like dormitories, schools, hospitals, factories, offices and welfare facilities. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the group catering market was estimated to be worth about 21.2 trillion won in 2022 — 11.5 trillion won in the private sector and 9.7 trillion won in the public sector.
Five companies — Hyundai Green Food, Samsung Welstory, CJ Freshway, Ourhome and Shinsegae Food — account for over 80 percent of the market.
The spotlight is currently on Ourhome. After Hanwha Hotels & Resorts became its largest shareholder, Hanmi Semiconductor, which had clashed with Hanwha affiliate Hanwha Semitech, terminated its catering contract with Ourhome early.
Industry watchers are closely monitoring whether group catering contracts from pan-LG affiliates — LG, LS, GS and LX — that previously used Ourhome will now be up for grabs. Ourhome was founded by the late Koo Cha-kyung, third son of LG founder Koo In-hwoi, and handled significant catering contracts for LG spinoffs.
Military catering: Low margins, high competition
Military catering is another area of interest.
The Ministry of National Defense currently provides civilian catering at 26 bases through contracts with eight companies and plans to expand this to 49 bases — covering 15 percent of total military personnel — this year alone. Bidding is open for 23 bases.
“Contractors have been selected for two locations so far, with the rest to follow,” a ministry official said.
For a catering market grappling with stagnation due to low birthrates, this is a welcome development.
“Corporate cafeterias often have fluctuating diner counts,” said a source in the catering industry. “The appeal of military catering lies in its guaranteed volume — the number of diners is fixed at 100 percent.”
Large corporations are entering the field as well. Last year, Samsung Welstory secured contracts to cater for the Korea Military Academy and Korea Army Academy at Yeongcheon. Starting this month, it will also handle catering for the 30th regiment at the Korea Army Training Center.
Hyundai Green Food was selected last month to cater for two additional units: the 8th Fighter Wing of the Air Force and the 36th Infantry Division of the Army. CJ Freshway, currently focused on ingredient distribution, said it is considering expanding into military catering.
The Ministry of National Defense will review whether to expand the outsourcing program based on performance evaluations and field feedback, signaling potential market growth.
“Military catering often mandates a certain percentage of local ingredients or contracts with local suppliers,” an industry source said.
The next battleground: Senior catering
Catering and care food — meals tailored for older adults — are emerging as the next competitive frontier.
Samsung Welstory provides food services for care facilities such as Bundang Daycare Center and senior residences like Lhour Osiria in Busan. Pulmuone runs catering operations at facilities such as Science Village and Gwangju Veterans Hospital.
CJ Freshway and Hyundai Green Food are each pushing care food brands — Healthy Nuri and Greeting Wells respectively — that cater to people with chewing or digestion difficulties. Dongwon Home Food dispatches dietitians to three hospitals — the National Cancer Center, Bucheon Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital and Chilgok Kyungpook National University Hospital — to provide specialized patient meals.
Shinsegae Food is targeting high-end apartment complexes instead of military or senior catering. Since launching at Trimage in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, in 2018, it has expanded services to 10 luxury apartment complexes, including Gaepo Raemian Foret and Seocho One Bailey, covering over 11,000 households.
