묵지 않고 아침만 먹기 ... 외식 트렌드 된 ‘무박 호텔 조식’
Published: 06 Jun. 2025, 09:12
No bed, just breakfast: Hotel buffets sizzle with walk-ins in new dining trend
Monday, May 26, 2025
Around 7:30 a.m. on a recent Thursday, a sharply dressed man in his 40s strolled into a buffet restaurant of a hotel in Yeouido, western Seoul, with the ease of a regular. “I come here often just for breakfast,” said the man, who wished to remain anonymous.
sharply dressed: 말쑥하게 차려 입은
with the ease of a regular: 단골처럼 자연스럽게
최근 목요일 오전 7시 30분. 말쑥하게 차려입은 40대 남성이 여의도의 한 호텔 뷔페 레스토랑으로 단골처럼 자연스럽게 들어섰다. “저는 여기 아침 먹으러 자주 와요”, 그는 익명을 요청하며 말했다.
It was his moment of zen — at a cost of 55,000 won ($39.50). He’s hardly alone. Visiting hotels solely for the breakfast buffets — to enjoy a touch of luxury without the cost of an overnight stay — is emerging as a new trend in Korea, especially among seniors.
moment of zen: 평온한 순간
a touch of luxury: 약간의 사치
emerge as a trend: 새로운 트렌드로 떠오르다
그에게 있어 이 시간은 5만5000원으로 사는 평온한 순간이다. 심지어 그는 혼자가 아니다. 숙박하지 않고도 약간의 사치를 누릴 수 있는 호텔 조식 뷔페를 즐기기 위해 호텔을 방문하는 문화가 특히 중장년층 사이에서 새로운 트렌드로 떠오르고 있다.
Veteran actor Sunwoo Yong-yeo recently drew public attention after revealing in a YouTube video that she visits a luxury hotel buffet every morning, where breakfast costs more than 60,000 won per meal.
draw public attention: 대중의 관심을 끌다
reveal: 밝히다, 공개하다
배우 선우용여는 최근 유튜브 영상에서 매일 아침 6만원이 넘는 고급 호텔 조식 뷔페를 방문한다고 밝혀 대중의 이목을 끌기도 했다.
“Rather than staying home and feeling gloomy, I feel healed by dressing up and going out for breakfast,” said the 79-year-old, who lives alone after having lost her husband and with her children now married.
“It’s so nice to greet people and exchange a few words at the buffet.”
feel gloomy: 우울함을 느끼다
feel healed: 위로를 받다, 치유되는 느낌을 받다
exchange a few words: 간단히 대화를 나누다
남편을 잃고 자녀들도 모두 출가한 79세의 선우용여는 “집에 혼자 있어 우울하기보단, 차려입고 나와 아침 식사를 하면 치유받는 기분이고 뷔페에서 사람들과 인사하고 몇 마디 나누는 것도 좋다”고 유튜브에서 말했다.
How did this quietly luxurious ritual become a morning norm for some? Could fancy hotel breakfasts be Korea’s next big lifestyle trend — following in the footsteps of "hocance," a blend of “hotel” and the French word “vacance," meaning "vacancy," that turned hotel stays into a form of leisure?
luxurious ritual: 사치스러운 일상
follow in the footsteps of ~: ~의 뒤를 잇다
이 조용한 사치스러운 습관이 어떻게 일부 사람들에게 아침의 일상이 되었을까? 이제는 고급 호텔 조식이 ‘호캉스’의 뒤를 잇는 한국의 새로운 라이프스타일 트렌드로 부상한 걸까?
By 7 a.m., the breakfast buffet at the Marriott Executive Apartments in Yeouido, western Seoul, was already bustling. Servers in uniform greeted guests with warmth at the entrance, guiding them to tables draped in crisp white linen, where morning light streamed through floor-to-ceiling windows.
bustling: 북적이는, 활기찬
greet with warmth: 따뜻하게 맞이하다
crisp white linen: 빳빳한 흰 아마포, 잘 다려진 흰 식탁보
오전 7시, 여의도 메리어트 이그제큐티브 아파트먼트의 조식 뷔페는 이미 북적이고 있었다. 제복을 입은 직원들은 입구에서 손님들을 따뜻하게 맞이하며, 아침 햇살이 쏟아지는 통유리창 옆, 잘 다려진 식탁보를 씌운 테이블로 안내했다.
A curated spread of gourmet offerings — cage-free eggs, ham from humanely raised animals and coffee brewed from rainforest-friendly beans — dazzled both the eyes and the palate.
curated spread: 신중하게 구성된 식사 구성
gourmet offerings: 고급 식재료
dazzle: 눈부시게 하다, 감탄하게 하다
palate: 입맛, 미각
방목된 닭이 낳은 달걀, 동물 복지 인증 햄, 친환경 인증 커피 등으로 구성된 고급스러운 조식 뷔페는 눈과 입을 동시에 사로잡았다.
There was no frantic grocery run, no morning rush in the kitchen and no stack of dishes to clean. Once experienced, it was easy to see why so many might be tempted to give up breakfast at home entirely.
frantic grocery run: 허둥지둥 장보기
morning rush: 아침의 분주함
tempted to ~: ~하고 싶은 유혹을 느끼다
이곳엔 허둥대며 장을 보거나, 부엌에서 분주하게 움직이거나, 설거지를 해야 할 일도 없다. 한 번 경험하면 집에서 아침 먹는 걸 포기하자는 유혹을 느끼는 이유를 쉽게 이해할 수 있다.
Once seen primarily as a travel perk, hotel breakfasts in Korea are now becoming a lifestyle choice for some — especially for those seeking a practical, refined and nourishing way to start their day.
Prof. Han Hee-sup of Sejong University’s College of Hospitality and Tourism Management says the appeal lies in the balance between quality and value.
travel perk: 여행 시 누릴 수 있는 혜택
refined: 세련된
nourishing: 영양가 있는
the appeal lies in ~: 매력은 ~에 있다
한때는 여행의 부수적 혜택이었던 호텔 조식이 이제는 일부 사람들에게 실용적이고 세련되며 영양가 있는 하루의 시작을 위한 라이프 스타일로 자리 잡고 있다. 한희섭 세종대학교 교수는 이 트렌드의 매력은 ‘품질과 가격의 균형’에 있다고 설명한다.
WRITTEN BY WOO JI-WON TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]][[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
