Three special counsel bills passed, but political neutrality must be preserved (KOR)

On the second day of President Lee Jae-myung’s administration, the National Assembly passed three special counsel bills: the martial law special counsel, the Kim Keon Hee special counsel and the Marine Corps Corporal Chae case special counsel. All target former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee. The bills had previously passed the National Assembly but were blocked by vetoes from Yoon and acting presidents.The scope of investigation is extensive. The martial law special counsel covers 11 charges, including rebellion and treason related to Yoon’s declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 and an alleged attempt to provoke North Korea through a drone incursion into Pyongyang. The Kim Keon Hee probe includes 16 issues, such as allegations of stock manipulation involving Deutsche Motors, illicit influence over candidate nominations through associate Myung Tae-gyun and links to political interference involving a religious figure. The Corporal Chae special counsel will investigate claims of a cover-up, suppression or interference in the Marine’s death and whether lobbying efforts were made to protect former division commander Lim Seong-geun.Most of these cases have already been under investigation or are nearing completion by prosecutors. Yoon has been indicted on rebellion charges, and military and police leaders involved in the martial law case are standing trial. In Kim’s case, three different prosecutors’ offices are handling investigations, with some awaiting her appearance. However, prosecutors cleared Kim in the Deutsche Motors case, citing lack of physical evidence despite suspicious trading that followed instructions from a key figure just seconds before trades were made using her account. Kim denied memory of the incident, and investigators accepted the explanation. Four years and three months after the complaint was filed, Kim was finally questioned — at a secure location within the presidential security service’s compound — raising accusations of preferential treatment.The special counsels must now determine the facts and whether there was intentional mishandling of the cases. With Lee in office, the previous veto threat is gone and the investigations are expected to accelerate. Still, targeting a former president and first lady risks drawing political backlash if the process is seen as retaliatory. Truth must be pursued, but political motives must be kept out of the equation.The Democratic Party and its ally, the Rebuilding Korea Party, having exclusive rights to nominate special counsels raises fairness concerns. The size of the teams — 60 prosecutors for the martial law probe, 40 for the Kim Keon Hee probe and 20 for the Corporal Chae case — adds up to nearly half the prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, a scale some view as excessive.The People Power Party maintained its official opposition to the bills, with only a few lawmakers breaking rank to vote in favor. Allegations involving the Yoon couple have fueled public distrust and contributed to the PPP’s recent election defeats. Yet most of the party continues clinging to Yoon's outdated influence. It appears the party has yet to reckon with the causes of its electoral failures.이재명 정부 출범 이틀째인 어제 더불어민주당 주도로 ‘3대 특별검사법안’이 국회 본회의를 통과했다. ‘내란 특검법’ ‘김건희 특검법’ ‘채 상병 특검법’인데, 모두 윤석열 전 대통령 부부를 겨냥한 법안이다. 과거 민주당이 발의해 국회를 통과했지만 윤 전 대통령과 권한대행들의 재의요구권(거부권) 행사에 막힌 것들이다.수사 범위는 방대하다. 내란 특검은 윤 전 대통령의 12·3 불법계엄 선포 관련 국헌 문란과 반란죄, ‘무인기 평양 침투’ 등으로 북한의 공격을 유도하려 했다는 외환죄 등 11개 혐의가 대상이다. 김건희 특검도 서울고검이 재수사 중인 도이치모터스 주가조작 의혹, 명태균씨 관련 공천 개입 의혹, 명씨와 건진법사 관련 국정농단 의혹 등 16가지를 다룬다. 채 상병 특검은 윤 전 대통령 등의 은폐·무마·회유 시도 여부, 임성근 전 해병대 1사단장에 대한 ‘구명 로비’ 의혹 등 여덟 가지를 수사한다.이들 사건은 검찰이 수사 중이거나 거의 마무리한 사안이다. 검찰은 특별수사본부를 꾸려 윤 전 대통령을 내란 우두머리 혐의로 기소했고, 계엄에 가담한 군경 지휘부도 재판에 넘겼다. 김 여사 사건도 검찰청 3곳에서 수사 중이고, 일부는 김 여사 소환만 앞두고 있다. 하지만 검찰은 도이치모터스 주가조작 수사에서 ‘의심은 가지만 물증이 없다’며 김 여사를 무혐의 처분했다. 주가조작 세력 ‘주포’의 문자 지시 7초 뒤 김 여사 계좌에서 매도 주문이 나오는 등 통정매매가 의심됨에도 ‘기억이 없다’는 김 여사의 해명을 받아들였다. 고발 4년3개월 만에 김 여사를 조사했지만 경호처 부속건물에서 출장조사를 진행해 ‘황제 조사’라는 지적을 받았다. 특검은 강도 높은 수사를 통해 진상을 밝히고, 고의적 부실수사가 없었는지도 규명해야 한다.이 대통령 당선으로 거부권 변수가 사라진 만큼 특검 수사는 급물살을 탈 전망이다. 하지만 전직 대통령 부부를 겨냥한 특검을 야권 압박 수단으로 활용할 경우 정치 보복 논란이 불거질 수 있다. 진실은 규명하되 정치색은 철저하게 배제해야 한다. 그런 점에서 특검 추천권을 민주당과 조국혁신당만 갖도록 한 것은 문제가 있다. 특검 파견 검사가 내란 특검 60명, 김건희 특검 40명, 채 상병 특검 20명 등 120명으로 서울중앙지검 검사의 거의 절반에 달하는 것도 과하다.어제 본회의 표결에서 국민의힘은 특검법 반대를 당론으로 유지해 일부 의원만 찬성표를 던졌다. 윤 전 대통령 부부 관련 의혹은 민심 이반을 낳고 각종 선거에서 국민의힘의 발목을 잡은 원인이었다. 그런데도 국민의힘 의원 다수가 친윤의 굴레에서 벗어나지 못하고 의원총회에서 기존 반대 당론을 고집했다. 대선에서 패한 이유를 아직도 깨닫지 못하고 있는 것 같다.