Boy band Enhypen sets personal first-day sales record with 'Desire: Unleash'
Published: 06 Jun. 2025, 12:58
Boy band Enhypen set a new personal record in first-day album sales with its sixth EP, “Desire: Unleash,” agency Belift Lab said Friday.
The album, which was released on Thursday, has already sold over 1.89 million physical copies, topping Hanteo Chart’s daily albums list.
Enhypen’s second full-length album “Romance: Untold” (2024) was previously the band’s most-sold album on its first day with 1,883,143.
“Desire: Unleash” has topped the iTunes albums charts in Japan and Mexico, and is in the top 10 in Britain, the United States and Canada.
The music video for the album’s lead track, “Bad Desire (With or Without You),” has been watched over 10 million times within 16 hours of being uploaded on YouTube. The video is currently trending in 28 regions including Argentina, Mexico and Australia.
Enhypen was formed in 2020 as the finalists of Mnet’s music survival television program “I-Land” (2020). It officially debuted with the EP “Border: Day One” (2020) and has released songs such as “Given-Taken” (2020), “Drunk-Dazed” (2021) and “Tamed-Dashed” (2021).
