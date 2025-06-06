 Boy band Enhypen sets personal first-day sales record with 'Desire: Unleash'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Boy band Enhypen sets personal first-day sales record with 'Desire: Unleash'

Published: 06 Jun. 2025, 12:58
Boy band Enhypen [BELIFT LAB]

Boy band Enhypen [BELIFT LAB]

 
Boy band Enhypen set a new personal record in first-day album sales with its sixth EP, “Desire: Unleash,” agency Belift Lab said Friday.
 
The album, which was released on Thursday, has already sold over 1.89 million physical copies, topping Hanteo Chart’s daily albums list.
 

Related Article

Enhypen’s second full-length album “Romance: Untold” (2024) was previously the band’s most-sold album on its first day with 1,883,143.
 
“Desire: Unleash” has topped the iTunes albums charts in Japan and Mexico, and is in the top 10 in Britain, the United States and Canada.
 
The music video for the album’s lead track, “Bad Desire (With or Without You),” has been watched over 10 million times within 16 hours of being uploaded on YouTube. The video is currently trending in 28 regions including Argentina, Mexico and Australia.
 
Enhypen was formed in 2020 as the finalists of Mnet’s music survival television program “I-Land” (2020). It officially debuted with the EP “Border: Day One” (2020) and has released songs such as “Given-Taken” (2020), “Drunk-Dazed” (2021) and “Tamed-Dashed” (2021).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags enhypen belift lab

More in K-pop

Girl group Katseye releases two remixes of 'Gnarly'

G-Dragon denies any romantic connection with Lee Ju-yeon

Boy band Enhypen sets personal first-day sales record with 'Desire: Unleash'

AI is finding a 'Home Sweet Home' in video generation as new reality dawns

Seventeen performs 'Thunder' on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Related Stories

Enhypen to perform in 10 cities across U.S. and Europe for 'Walk the Line' tour

Enhypen to release second studio album in July, continuing fantastical storyline

Enhypen releases 'Desire: Unleash' upon return from successful Coachella performance

Enhypen announces sixth EP release after completing first Coachella performance

Enhypen to release new digital single 'Loose' on April 4
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)