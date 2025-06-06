G-Dragon denies any romantic connection with Lee Ju-yeon
Published: 06 Jun. 2025, 13:30
G-Dragon is once again pushing back against rumors linking him romantically to former After School member and actor Lee Ju-yeon.
Galaxy Corporation, G-Dragon’s agency, issued a brief statement on Friday denying the claims: “The recent rumors surrounding G-Dragon and Lee Ju-yeon’s relationship are not true.”
Speculation reignited on April 27 after Lee posted a photo to her social media account showing herself cuddling a cat on a black sofa. Online users quickly noted that the interior in the background appeared similar to G-Dragon’s previously revealed home, sparking a wave of speculation across online communities.
This is far from the first time the two have been linked. Dating rumors first surfaced in 2017 and reappeared in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Neither party addressed the rumors directly in the past, typically dismissing them as private matters.
Just two months ago, G-Dragon was also caught in similar speculation involving Twice member Sana over alleged “lovestagram” activity — which he publicly denied on June 2.
