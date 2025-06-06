Girl group Katseye releases two remixes of 'Gnarly'
Published: 06 Jun. 2025, 15:17
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Girl group Katseye released two remixes for its recent song “Gnarly” on Friday.
One version features U.S. rapper Ice Spice and club sounds.
The other version features Lara of Katseye, British rapper Lancey Foux and U.S. producer Slush Puppy, incorporating an electronic beat.
“Gnarly,” released on April 30, peaked at No. 92 on the Billboard 100 singles chart. The music video trended on YouTube in regions including the United States, Britain, Canada, Austria and Australia.
Katseye is set to release its second EP, “Beautiful Chaos,” on June 27. The album will be comprised of the songs “Gnarly,” “Gabriela,” “Gameboy,” “Mean Girls” and “M.I.A.” The group will also perform at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025 on June 21.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)