 Katseye Megan comes out as bisexual, joining fellow member Lara in LGBTQ+ visibility
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Katseye Megan comes out as bisexual, joining fellow member Lara in LGBTQ+ visibility

Published: 06 Jun. 2025, 21:05
Katseye member Megan [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Katseye member Megan [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Megan, a member of HYBE’s global girl group Katseye, opened up about how she identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community during a live broadcast on Friday, marking the second public coming-out within the group following fellow member Lara.
 
“I’m coming out,” Megan announced during the joint livestream with Lara. “I’m bisexual.” The two immediately celebrated the moment, jumping up and down with joy in front of fans.
 

Related Article

 
Lara had previously announced that she identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community in March, writing on the fan platform Weverse that she had known her sexual orientation since before the age of 8. 
 
Katseye, a multinational group under the Korean entertainment powerhouse HYBE, comprises six members: Lara, Daniela, Manon, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae. The group was formed in 2023.
 
This summer, the group is set to perform at Lollapalooza, one of the United States’ largest music festivals, held in Chicago’s Grant Park from July 31 to August 3.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags katseye

More in K-pop

Katseye Megan comes out as bisexual, joining fellow member Lara in LGBTQ+ visibility

BTS's Jin buys $12.9M Hannam The Hill apartment in cash

Girl group Katseye releases two remixes of 'Gnarly'

G-Dragon denies any romantic connection with Lee Ju-yeon

Boy band Enhypen sets personal first-day sales record with 'Desire: Unleash'

Related Stories

Katseye to release new single 'Gnarly' on April 30

aespa, Katseye to perform at this year's Summer Sonic Festival in Japan

Katseye's 'Touch' enters Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot chart

Katseye member Lara comes out as queer in message to fans

NewJeans, Katseye named to Billboard's 21 Under 21 list in 2025
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)