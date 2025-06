Katseye Megan comes out as bisexual, joining fellow member Lara in LGBTQ+ visibility

Megan, a member of HYBE’s global girl group Katseye, opened up about how she identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community during a live broadcast on Friday, marking the second public coming-out within the group following fellow member Lara.“I’m coming out,” Megan announced during the joint livestream with Lara. “I’m bisexual.” The two immediately celebrated the moment, jumping up and down with joy in front of fans.Lara had previously announced that she identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community in March, writing on the fan platform Weverse that she had known her sexual orientation since before the age of 8.Katseye, a multinational group under the Korean entertainment powerhouse HYBE, comprises six members: Lara, Daniela, Manon, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae. The group was formed in 2023.This summer, the group is set to perform at Lollapalooza, one of the United States’ largest music festivals, held in Chicago’s Grant Park from July 31 to August 3.BY JANG GU-SEUL [ [email protected]