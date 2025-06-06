A divided nation cannot weather the storm

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

History underscores the critical role of leadership. Leaders can shape the course of nations — some build fortresses, others watch them crumble. Navigating rough seas or transforming national direction requires both leadership and the strength of the people.Korea now begins a new chapter under President Lee Jae-myung, elected by a decisive majority. Yet what awaits him is not a stable ship of state, but one caught in high winds: a nation without direction, a society fragmented by political polarization and civic strife, a coarsened political culture, and a weakening economy. The challenge is not simply governance — it is whether he can guide Korea through a period of profound instability.A wise general knows that morale outweighs firepower. Likewise, a leader cannot move a country forward if its people are discouraged. Restoring public confidence and planting seeds of hope must be President Lee’s first priority. That effort begins with inclusion, reconciliation, and national unity.Korea faces this leadership transition at a time of global upheaval. Shifts in demographics, the rise of artificial intelligence, climate change, and the reordering of international power are reshaping the world. The next half-century will be vastly different from the last. These are not gradual changes but seismic shifts. Korea stands near the center of this storm.Can a country this divided withstand such pressure? Not one sector — politics, economy, or society — has been spared. The government must now act not as a caretaker but as a builder. In the past, Korean leaders followed the paths of developed nations, focused on closing the gap. Today’s challenge is to chart a new course with no map to follow.Korea has never relied on natural resources. What it has, and has always had, is its people. The key to national recovery lies in bringing that human capital together. Leadership must focus and align that power, like a magnifying glass concentrating sunlight. The country’s record of overcoming hardship suggests there is still ground for hope. But this requires a vision: a framework of fair opportunity and new incentives that reward innovation and effort.Four core tasks now confront the nation. First, overcoming chronic political conflict through inclusion and compromise. Second, reforming economic structures to address inequality and stagnation. Third, reshaping government with long-term strategy and efficiency. And fourth, securing Korea’s place in the shifting global order.None of this can be achieved alone. Success depends on uniting a divided public. President Lee must calm wounded hearts, earn trust, and reject anger as a political tool. The path forward demands accountability for past misdeeds—without allowing justice to become a new source of division. True reconciliation is forged not by courts, but in the public’s perception and conscience.More than anything, President Lee must embrace wisdom and listen. Modern governance involves complexity — new technologies, economic transitions, international tensions and social reforms cannot be tackled by instinct alone. Policy must be informed by expertise, research and discussion.To that end, the new administration should form advisory bodies led by experts across all fields. Policies should be tested and refined through dialogue and peer review. The common traits of past failed administrations have been arrogance, insularity and a narrow circle of advisors. President Lee must avoid these pitfalls. Collective intelligence and critical discussion are far more effective than blind loyalty.The environment facing Korea today is unforgiving — even with the country’s top minds aligned, success is not assured. There is no room for appointments based on factionalism or favoritism. The challenges are too vast and interconnected. Leadership must draw from all sides of the spectrum.Pessimism is spreading. Many believe that Korea’s problems are too entrenched for any leader to solve. President Lee must defy that belief. He now has a rare political opening — unlike many of his predecessors, he begins his term with momentum and legislative alignment, offering a brief window for bold reforms.Lee’s life story is defined by adversity. That resilience helped bring him to power, but also made him a polarizing figure. Many still question his past. His task now is not only to govern, but to earn trust from those who doubt him. If he can translate his personal tenacity into inclusive and reform-minded leadership, he may not only navigate the storm but also begin to heal the nation.