USFK commander honors Korean War veterans on Memorial Day

Published: 06 Jun. 2025, 13:37
U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson speaks in a video message marking Korea's Memorial Day on June 6. [YONHAP]

U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson paid tribute to veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War on Friday as Korea marked Memorial Day.
 
Brunson offered remarks as he attended a Memorial Day ceremony at Seoul National Cemetery.
 
"On this solemn occasion when we celebrate not only Republic of Korea Memorial Day, we're also reminded of the 75th anniversary of the U.N. Command (UNC) and all the nations brought to bear that Koreans might live with freedom and prosperity," Brunson, who also serves as the commander of USFK, said in a video message.
 
"I'm thankful for all the veterans of the Korean War," he said. "I'm also thankful for all the U.N. member states and the sending states for all that they gave in blood and treasure that we might all live free."
 
The UNC was established under a 1950 United Nations mandate to support South Korea against North Korean aggression during the three-year Korean War, which technically has never ended as a peace treaty was not signed.
 
A total of 22 countries, including the United States, Britain and Australia, sent troops or medical support to the South during and right after the war.

Yonhap
