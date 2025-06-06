 Semi-capsized North Korean naval destroyer refloated
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Semi-capsized North Korean naval destroyer refloated

Published: 06 Jun. 2025, 14:44 Updated: 06 Jun. 2025, 14:48
in this screen capture from the Center for Strategic and International Studies' website. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

in this screen capture from the Center for Strategic and International Studies' website. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
North Korea successfully corrected the flotation of a newly launched 5,000-ton warship that capsized during its launch last month, state media reported Friday. 
 
The recovery operation, launched under intense political pressure from leader Kim Jong-un, comes just ahead of a key ruling party meeting.
 

Related Article

A restoration task force reported to the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) that it had restored the vessel’s balance in early June and completed its re-floating by the afternoon of Thursday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). 
 
The ship is now docked at a pier at the Chongjin Shipyard in North Hamgyong Province.
 
The warship had toppled during a sideways launch on May 21. Kim was reportedly present at the launch and witnessed the failure firsthand.
 
In a scathing response at the time, Kim said the incident “brought down the dignity and pride of the state in an instant,” calling it “an intolerable act of criminal negligence.” 
 
The Rodong Sinmun reported on May 30 that the Eighth Enlarged Meeting of the Eighth Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea, presided over by Kim Jong-un, was held at the party headquarters on May 28. [NEWS1]

The Rodong Sinmun reported on May 30 that the Eighth Enlarged Meeting of the Eighth Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea, presided over by Kim Jong-un, was held at the party headquarters on May 28. [NEWS1]

 
He demanded the ship be restored “unconditionally” before the WPK’s 12th plenary session of the 8th Central Committee, scheduled for later this month.
 
He also warned that those responsible would face disciplinary action at the meeting.
 
In Friday’s report, KCNA said an expert team will conduct a full reinspection of the ship’s hull. The next phase of the restorations will take place at the Rajin Ship Repair Factory, where more detailed repairs are expected to take 7 to 10 days.
 
Jo Chun-ryong, a secretary of the WPK Central Committee overseeing the restoration, emphasized that a full restoration would be completed ahead of the upcoming party plenary, the KCNA reported.
 
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed Thursday that the ship had been righted earlier this week, noting that “additional recovery work appears to be under way.” 
 
The vessel had been partially submerged, and crews likely worked to pump out water, the JCS said. Cranes and other ships reportedly played the primary role in the operation, while flotation balloons were used only in a limited, supporting capacity.
 
This satellite image, taken May 15, shows a North Korean warship in the northeastern port city of Chongjin. [MINISTRY OF UNIFICATION]

This satellite image, taken May 15, shows a North Korean warship in the northeastern port city of Chongjin. [MINISTRY OF UNIFICATION]

 
Satellite imagery shared by Beyond Parallel, a North Korea-focused project run by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, confirmed the vessel’s position in the middle of Chongjin Port on Thursday.
 
The site noted that the ship may still be slightly listing to port and that numerous small flotation balloons were visible around and atop the vessel. It also observed air bladders or temporary ramps near the slipway, indicating that stabilization and water removal efforts were still ongoing.
 
Beyond Parallel concluded that it remains uncertain whether the vessel will stay at the Chongjin Shipyard or be moved elsewhere for outfitting and eventual deployment.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK HYUN-JU [[email protected]]
tags North Korea warship destroyer shipyard

More in North Korea

Semi-capsized North Korean naval destroyer refloated

U.S. says North Korean military deployment, Russia's support in return 'must end'

North Korea launches damaged warship after putting it in upright position: KCNA

From Trump tariffs to North Korea-Russia ties, full plate of diplomatic challenges awaits President Lee

Four North Koreans request repatriation after crossing NLL in small boat

Related Stories

Military says damaged North Korean destroyer now in upright position

North Korea says damaged destroyer under repair

North downplays damage during destroyer launch but calls incident 'unpardonable'

Korean Navy undertakes warship recommissioning drills

Satellite images reveal North Korean warship building activity
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)