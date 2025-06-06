Semi-capsized North Korean naval destroyer refloated
Published: 06 Jun. 2025, 14:44 Updated: 06 Jun. 2025, 14:48
North Korea successfully corrected the flotation of a newly launched 5,000-ton warship that capsized during its launch last month, state media reported Friday.
The recovery operation, launched under intense political pressure from leader Kim Jong-un, comes just ahead of a key ruling party meeting.
A restoration task force reported to the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) that it had restored the vessel’s balance in early June and completed its re-floating by the afternoon of Thursday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The ship is now docked at a pier at the Chongjin Shipyard in North Hamgyong Province.
The warship had toppled during a sideways launch on May 21. Kim was reportedly present at the launch and witnessed the failure firsthand.
In a scathing response at the time, Kim said the incident “brought down the dignity and pride of the state in an instant,” calling it “an intolerable act of criminal negligence.”
He demanded the ship be restored “unconditionally” before the WPK’s 12th plenary session of the 8th Central Committee, scheduled for later this month.
He also warned that those responsible would face disciplinary action at the meeting.
In Friday’s report, KCNA said an expert team will conduct a full reinspection of the ship’s hull. The next phase of the restorations will take place at the Rajin Ship Repair Factory, where more detailed repairs are expected to take 7 to 10 days.
Jo Chun-ryong, a secretary of the WPK Central Committee overseeing the restoration, emphasized that a full restoration would be completed ahead of the upcoming party plenary, the KCNA reported.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed Thursday that the ship had been righted earlier this week, noting that “additional recovery work appears to be under way.”
The vessel had been partially submerged, and crews likely worked to pump out water, the JCS said. Cranes and other ships reportedly played the primary role in the operation, while flotation balloons were used only in a limited, supporting capacity.
Satellite imagery shared by Beyond Parallel, a North Korea-focused project run by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, confirmed the vessel’s position in the middle of Chongjin Port on Thursday.
The site noted that the ship may still be slightly listing to port and that numerous small flotation balloons were visible around and atop the vessel. It also observed air bladders or temporary ramps near the slipway, indicating that stabilization and water removal efforts were still ongoing.
Beyond Parallel concluded that it remains uncertain whether the vessel will stay at the Chongjin Shipyard or be moved elsewhere for outfitting and eventual deployment.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK HYUN-JU [[email protected]]
