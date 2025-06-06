 Oceans ministry begins Busan relocation preparations following Lee's directive
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Oceans ministry begins Busan relocation preparations following Lee's directive

Published: 06 Jun. 2025, 13:41 Updated: 06 Jun. 2025, 14:38
Busan citizens welcome President Lee Jae-myung's pledge to relocate the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to Busan, as he makes a campaign speech as a presidential candidate on May 14. [NEWS1]

Busan citizens welcome President Lee Jae-myung's pledge to relocate the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to Busan, as he makes a campaign speech as a presidential candidate on May 14. [NEWS1]

 
The oceans ministry has officially begun preparations to relocate to the southeastern city of Busan, following a directive from President Lee Jae-myung amid such pending issues as budget and employee concerns, officials said Friday.
 
On Thursday, Lee instructed the government to swiftly work on the relocation of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries from its current location in Sejong, the administrative city about 110 kilometers south of Seoul, to Busan.
 

Related Article

 
The relocation was one of Lee's major campaign pledges, aimed at developing Busan as a regional maritime hub and promoting balanced regional development.
 
“We'll need to form a task force to begin preparations for the relocation in cooperation with related ministries,” a ministry official said.
 
It is reviewing relevant regulations and procedures and examining precedents from past government relocations, the official added.
 
The Special Act on the Construction of Multifunctional Administrative City stipulates that the foreign, justice, defense and gender equality ministries shall not be relocated from Seoul, but it contains no specific provisions regarding the oceans ministry.
 
One of the key issues is the budget for the relocation, which is expected to cost up to several billion won.
 
Some officials believe that renting private buildings prior to the construction of new government facilities would be a practical approach to expedite the move.
 
Another pressing issue is how to address the anxiety among ministry officials, including concerns about housing and their children's education in the event of a relocation.
 
A recent survey conducted by the ministry's labor union found that 86 percent of the staff at the headquarters opposed the move to Busan.
 
Some also expressed concerns that relocating the ministry could hinder collaboration with the National Assembly in Seoul and other government ministries based in Sejong.
 
“Employees are feeling very anxious,” another ministry official said. “We need to work with related ministries to develop support measures that address these concerns.”

Yonhap
tags Ministry of oceans and fisheries lee jae-myung busan

More in Politics

Petition to boot Lee Jun-seok from Assembly over debate comment qualifies for review

Oceans ministry begins Busan relocation preparations following Lee's directive

New president will temporarily use Hannam-dong residence before move to Blue House

Presidential office sees 'little reason' to veto probes into ex-first lady, martial law

President Lee urges Yoon's holdover ministers to 'put the people first' during inaugural Cabinet meeting

Related Stories

Negative reaction

Car carriers booked solid, container ships being considered

Ministry announces subsidies to help fishing industry

Culture and oceans ministries to collaborate on Korea's cruise industry expansion

Oceans Ministry says there are no plans to sell state-backed HMM
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)