Top office appoints national policy director, newly established fiscal policy adviser

President Lee Jae-myung appointed Kim Yong-beom, a former first vice minister of economy and finance, as his director of national policy on Friday.Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik announced the new appointments and a reorganization plan for the presidential office in a briefing the same day.Kang introduced Kim as a seasoned economist who previously served as a senior economist at the World Bank and first vice minister of economy and finance."He has a deep understanding of macroeconomic policy and a global perspective," Kang said, adding that Kim also has experience in crisis response management from the Covid-19 pandemic. "He is the right person to implement President Lee's campaign pledges and respond to the current livelihood crisis."The presidential office also created a new senior-level position — fiscal policy adviser — and named Ryu Deok-hyun, a professor at Chung-Ang University, to the post.Other appointments included Ha Joon-kyung, a professor at Hanyang University, as the presidential office's senior secretary for economic growth, and Moon Jin-young, a professor at Sogang University, as senior secretary for social affairs.