BTS's Jin buys $12.9M Hannam The Hill apartment in cash

Published: 06 Jun. 2025, 15:55
Jin of boy band BTS [NEWS1]

Jin of BTS has reportedly bought a luxury home in Yongsan District, central Seoul, in cash.
 
According to real estate sources on Thursday, Jin purchased a unit at the Hannam The Hill residential complex in Hannam-dong for 17.5 billion won ($12.9 million) without a loan.
 

This purchase makes it Jin’s third Hannam The Hill home, following his first in July 2019, which was bought for 4.49 billion won, and his second in November 2019 for 4.27 billion won.
 
Hannam The Hill is considered one of Seoul’s most high-end apartment complexes, with 32 buildings, each 12 stories tall, for a total of 600 units. Celebrities such as So Ji-sub and Han Hyo-joo are also known to live there.
 
Jin recently released his second solo EP, “Echo,” and is set to hold a two-day concert at the Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi in June 28 and 29. He will then perform in nine cities for 18 shows, including venues in Japan, the United States, Britain and the Netherlands.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags bts jin

