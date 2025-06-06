Construction rig topples onto residential building in Yongin
Published: 06 Jun. 2025, 10:29
A construction drilling rig fell on a residential building in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Thursday night, prompting an emergency evacuation but resulting in no injuries.
The accident occurred at 10:13 p.m. on Thursday at the construction site of the Indeokwon–Dongtan double-track railway in Seocheon-dong, Giheung District, Yongin, according to local fire authorities.
The fallen machine, a rotary drilling rig used for ground boring, tilted and fell in the direction of a nearby apartment complex.
The apartment building, which comprises 60 units across 15 floors above ground and one underground, sustained visible damage.
The impact shattered some balcony windows and cracked portions of the outer wall on the 15th floor, the top level.
Emergency crews dispatched 38 personnel and 15 vehicles to secure the area and carry out recovery operations. A safety perimeter was established to prevent further risk to residents and responders.
Apartment management immediately issued an evacuation notice via public announcement after the incident. A total of 80 residents evacuated safely.
The Yongin municipal government plans to provide temporary shelter at a nearby community center and other designated facilities.
Police are investigating the incident and have collected witness statements. Based on initial accounts, authorities believe the stationary drilling rig gradually leaned before collapsing toward the apartment.
Both the police and fire departments plan to conduct a joint investigation once recovery operations are completed to determine the exact cause of the accident.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
