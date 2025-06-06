Korean team becomes first to measure quantum distance between electrons in solids

A team of Korean scientists has become the first in the world to successfully measure the quantum distance between two electronic states in solid materials, the Ministry of Science and ICT said Friday. Their groundbreaking research was published in the prominent global journal Science.The research team was led by Professor Kim Keun-su of the Department of Physics at Yonsei University and Professor Yang Bohm-jung of the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Seoul National University."In the publication, we report the first direct measurement of the full quantum metric tensor, or quantum distance, of Bloch electrons in a solid, using black phosphorus as a representative material," Kim said during a press briefing.Accurately measuring quantum distance in solids has long been a challenge, despite its potential to serve as a key foundational tool in various quantum technologies, including quantum computing and quantum sensing.Quantum distance refers to how similar or different the quantum states of two electrons are from each other."Just as precise distance measurement is essential for safely constructing buildings, accurately measuring quantum distance is crucial for ensuring the reliable operation of quantum technologies," Kim said.Yonhap