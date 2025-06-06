 Korean team becomes first to measure quantum distance between electrons in solids
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Korean team becomes first to measure quantum distance between electrons in solids

Published: 06 Jun. 2025, 09:48
This graphic, provided by Professor Kim Keun-su of the Department of Physics at Yonsei University, illustrates the measurement of quantum distance between neighboring electronic states in solid materials. [YONHAP]

This graphic, provided by Professor Kim Keun-su of the Department of Physics at Yonsei University, illustrates the measurement of quantum distance between neighboring electronic states in solid materials. [YONHAP]

 
A team of Korean scientists has become the first in the world to successfully measure the quantum distance between two electronic states in solid materials, the Ministry of Science and ICT said Friday. Their groundbreaking research was published in the prominent global journal Science.
 
The research team was led by Professor Kim Keun-su of the Department of Physics at Yonsei University and Professor Yang Bohm-jung of the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Seoul National University.
 

Related Article

 
"In the publication, we report the first direct measurement of the full quantum metric tensor, or quantum distance, of Bloch electrons in a solid, using black phosphorus as a representative material," Kim said during a press briefing.
 
Accurately measuring quantum distance in solids has long been a challenge, despite its potential to serve as a key foundational tool in various quantum technologies, including quantum computing and quantum sensing.
 
Quantum distance refers to how similar or different the quantum states of two electrons are from each other.
 
"Just as precise distance measurement is essential for safely constructing buildings, accurately measuring quantum distance is crucial for ensuring the reliable operation of quantum technologies," Kim said.

Yonhap
tags quantum science korea

More in Social Affairs

Construction rig topples onto residential building in Yongin

Korean team becomes first to measure quantum distance between electrons in solids

Korea recalls cake, banana bread products after salmonella outbreak

With temperatures rising to full summer force, gov't fires up safety protocols

Saluting fallen comrades

Related Stories

Don’t miss the chance on quantum technology

Don’t miss the chance on quantum technology (KOR)

Quantum leap

Quantum computers touted as AI accelerator at Daesung Haegang Science Forum

New Samsung-developed security chip can defend against quantum hackers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)