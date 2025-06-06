On Memorial Day, president promises compensation commensurate with national gratitude
Published: 06 Jun. 2025, 12:57 Updated: 06 Jun. 2025, 13:18
President Lee Jae-myung vowed on Friday, Korea’s Memorial Day, to provide “rightful compensation” to those who have sacrificed for the nation, stressing that honoring veterans and patriots is a fundamental duty of the state.
“Rewarding patriotic service is the minimum courtesy for sacrifice and devotion, and a responsibility and obligation that the state must fulfill,” Lee said during his Memorial Day address at Seoul National Cemetery in Dongjak District, southern Seoul.
Attending the annual ceremony for the first time since taking office just two days ago, Lee pledged to overturn a longstanding adage that "three generations suffer for resisting colonial rule, while three generations thrive by collaborating with it.”
The saying reflects how, during and after Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, Koreans who fought for independence often faced generations of hardship, while those who collaborated with the colonizers prospered.
“That expression must disappear forever,” Lee said, “and sacrifices made for the country must be properly rewarded.”
Around 4,000 people took part in the 70th Memorial Day ceremony, including war veterans and families, government officials, civic representatives and members of the public.
Among the guests were the families of four Navy service members — Lt. Col. Park Jin-woo, Maj. Lee Tae-hoon and M. Sgts. Yoon Dong-gyu and Kang Shin-won — who died in a maritime patrol aircraft crash in late May. The family of Fire Lt. Im Seong-cheol, who was killed while responding to a warehouse fire in Jeju in December 2023, was also invited.
President Lee expressed his “respect and gratitude” to all veterans who have dedicated themselves to the country and offered “deepest condolences” to the bereaved families who lost loved ones in service.
He explained that the purpose of Memorial Day was “to remember, to record and to take responsibility.”
Lee expressed his gratitude to independence fighters, military personnel who fought in wars and young people who resisted dictatorship in the name of democracy.
“Thanks to their noble sacrifices, Korea overcame the scars of war to become one of the world’s top 10 economies,” he said. “Thanks to their courage, we emerged from the shackles of dictatorship to become a model democracy admired around the world.”
He emphasized the importance of remembrance: “The freedom, peace, prosperity and abundance we enjoy today must not be taken for granted. That is why we gather each year to remember, record and recommit.”
“Special rewards should be given for sacrifices made for the greater good,” Lee added, repeating his call for compensation that reflects national gratitude. “A country where sacrifice for the public good is met with rightful compensation, where devotion for all is honored above all else — that is the kind of country we must build.”
Lee pledged that his administration would “fully uphold its responsibilities and obligations,” promising higher levels of respect and support for veterans and their families.
“We will ensure that veterans and their families feel pride and dignity,” he said, “and we will enhance both honors and benefits.”
He promised expanded support for the surviving spouses of war veterans and an improved medical support system that ensures convenient access to care near their homes.
Lee also vowed to provide fair compensation for military service and strengthen the recognition of veterans and discharged soldiers.
“We must not forget the efforts of those who are serving our country right now,” he added, citing military personnel, firefighters and police officers. “Thanks to their dedication — guarding the nation overnight, responding to disasters and tackling crime — our citizens can safely enjoy their daily lives.”
He pledged to improve conditions for uniformed public servants so they can focus on their work without worry.
“As long as these uniformed citizens protect the people,” Lee said, “the Republic of Korea will protect them.”
He concluded by calling on the nation to honor the legacy of those who gave their lives for the country.
“It is our shared duty to make this nation, which our fallen heroes protected, shine even more,” he said. “A peaceful nation without fear of war and a safe nation where daily life is unshaken — that is the most responsible response to noble sacrifice.”
Lee ended his address by affirming his faith in the Korean spirit: “With the strength of a people who always put ‘us’ before ‘me’ in times of crisis, I firmly believe we can achieve it.
“Once again, I offer my deep respect and gratitude before the spirits of the fallen patriots and war heroes. I will firmly engrave in my heart the special sacrifice and devotion made for all.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
