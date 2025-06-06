 Chief justice calls for public debate on Supreme Court expansion
Chief justice calls for public debate on Supreme Court expansion

Published: 06 Jun. 2025, 00:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


 
Chief Justice Jo Hee-de and other Supreme Court justices take their seats in the main courtroom of the Supreme Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 1 ahead of the en banc ruling on Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung’s election law violation case. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de on Thursday expressed hope for a national dialogue over a controversial bill proposed by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DP) to increase the number of Supreme Court justices.
 
Speaking to reporters on his way to work, Jo said, “This is an issue tied to the long-term foundation of the country,” adding that the judiciary would continue to consult with the National Assembly through the National Court Administration. He emphasized the need to “clearly explain the direction of a desirable reform for the people.”
 
The remarks came a day after the DP, on President Lee Jae-myung’s first day in office, passed a revision to the Court Organization Act during a subcommittee session of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee. The bill proposes to increase the number of justices from the current 14 — including the chief justice — to 30 over four years. If enacted, four new justices would be added each year beginning one year after the bill is promulgated.
 

Related Article

Concerns have emerged from within the judiciary. Critics argue that increasing the number of justices without a clear operational plan could undermine the quality of appeals the Supreme Court hears. Presiding Supreme Court Justice Chun Dae-yeop, who heads the National Court Administration, warned at a parliamentary hearing on May 14 that such an expansion could “paralyze” the en banc panel, where all justices gather to make final rulings in cases that cannot be resolved by smaller benches. With 30 justices, it would be difficult to operate the full bench effectively, he said.
 
The rationale for expanding the court is not new. In 2014, under then-Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae, a proposal to establish a separate appellate court was floated but ultimately shelved. The idea stemmed from mounting workloads and delays in Supreme Court rulings. According to the judiciary’s official yearbook, each justice handled 4,038 cases in 2022 and 3,305 in 2023 — an average of 9 to 11 cases per day. These numbers support concerns that appeals may not be receiving adequate judicial review.
 
Still, unilateral action by the ruling party is problematic. The bill’s timing has fueled suspicion, as it follows a Supreme Court ruling on May 1 that sent President Lee’s election law violation case back to a lower court with a guilty finding. All 16 additional justices would be appointed during Lee’s term, raising concerns about political influence over the judiciary. The move also risks diluting the new administration’s call for national unity, coming as it did on the first day of Lee’s presidency.
 
Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de goes to work to the Supreme Court in southern Seoul on May 13. [NEWS1]

Any measure that effectively reshapes the structure of the Supreme Court must be debated publicly and involve voices from the legal community, the opposition, and the general public. The court itself should not resist reform but must avoid appearing to defend institutional inertia. Rather than being pushed by political forces, the judiciary should proactively propose its own restructuring plan to both lawmakers and citizens.
 
Ultimately, the expansion of the Supreme Court must be pursued not for partisan gain, but for the public good.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
