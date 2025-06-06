Three special counsel bills passed, but political neutrality must be preserved

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

On the second day of President Lee Jae-myung’s administration, the National Assembly passed three special counsel bills: the martial law special counsel, the Kim Keon Hee special counsel and the Marine Corps Corporal Chae case special counsel. All target former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee. The bills had previously passed the National Assembly but were blocked by vetoes from Yoon and acting presidents.The scope of investigation is extensive. The martial law special counsel covers 11 charges, including rebellion and treason related to Yoon’s declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 and an alleged attempt to provoke North Korea through a drone incursion into Pyongyang. The Kim Keon Hee probe includes 16 issues, such as allegations of stock manipulation involving Deutsche Motors, illicit influence over candidate nominations through associate Myung Tae-gyun and links to political interference involving a religious figure. The Corporal Chae special counsel will investigate claims of a cover-up, suppression or interference in the Marine’s death and whether lobbying efforts were made to protect former division commander Lim Seong-geun.Most of these cases have already been under investigation or are nearing completion by prosecutors. Yoon has been indicted on rebellion charges, and military and police leaders involved in the martial law case are standing trial. In Kim’s case, three different prosecutors’ offices are handling investigations, with some awaiting her appearance. However, prosecutors cleared Kim in the Deutsche Motors case, citing lack of physical evidence despite suspicious trading that followed instructions from a key figure just seconds before trades were made using her account. Kim denied memory of the incident, and investigators accepted the explanation. Four years and three months after the complaint was filed, Kim was finally questioned — at a secure location within the presidential security service’s compound — raising accusations of preferential treatment.The special counsels must now determine the facts and whether there was intentional mishandling of the cases. With Lee in office, the previous veto threat is gone and the investigations are expected to accelerate. Still, targeting a former president and first lady risks drawing political backlash if the process is seen as retaliatory. Truth must be pursued, but political motives must be kept out of the equation.The Democratic Party and its ally, the Rebuilding Korea Party, having exclusive rights to nominate special counsels raises fairness concerns. The size of the teams — 60 prosecutors for the martial law probe, 40 for the Kim Keon Hee probe and 20 for the Corporal Chae case — adds up to nearly half the prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, a scale some view as excessive.The People Power Party maintained its official opposition to the bills, with only a few lawmakers breaking rank to vote in favor. Allegations involving the Yoon couple have fueled public distrust and contributed to the PPP’s recent election defeats. Yet most of the party continues clinging to Yoon's outdated influence. It appears the party has yet to reckon with the causes of its electoral failures.