Friday's fortune: Remembering, reconnecting and putting family first
Published: 06 Jun. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Good 💪 Strong ❤️ Unity 🧭 North
🔹 Aging is not decline — it’s completion.
🔹 At this age, follow your heart freely.
🔹 Blood ties may feel especially powerful.
🔹 Family takes priority over others.
🔹 The more the merrier—cherish togetherness.
🔹 You may find strong mutual understanding today.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Grim 🧭 North
🔹 Someone or something may truly capture your heart.
🔹 Family bonds may blossom.
🔹 Your partner may feel more precious than your children.
🔹 Go on a family outing with your spouse.
🔹 Affection flows both ways.
🔹 A bittersweet romance may color your day.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 East
🔹 Living itself is a winning investment.
🔹 Something may bring a smile today.
🔹 Expect both expenses and returns.
🔹 Tired in body, light in spirit.
🔹 Set aside work — spend time with family.
🔹 Meet a friend or go on a date.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Outflow 💪 Caution ❤️ Conflict 🧭 South
🔹 Avoid physical strain — rest instead.
🔹 Fly the flag and reflect on your country.
🔹 Stay away from crowded places.
🔹 Refrain from drinking and keep the day quiet.
🔹 Visit a memorial site with your children.
🔹 Make the day a solemn one.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Happy 🧭 West
🔹 Take pride in the life you’ve lived.
🔹 Today is the best day — always.
🔹 Capture meaningful moments in photos.
🔹 A day rich in meaning and reward.
🔹 Life may feel wrapped in happiness.
🔹 Praise may come your way.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Outflow 💪 Average ❤️ Frustration 🧭 South
🔹 Stay home — don’t go out today.
🔹 Share stories from the past.
🔹 Fly the flag and honor the fallen.
🔹 Skip the drinks — keep it low-key.
🔹 Spats with your spouse may pass quickly.
🔹 Plans and reality may diverge today.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average 💪 Caution ❤️ Encounters 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t dwell on what’s past.
🔹 The present matters more than past or future.
🔹 People matter more than things.
🔹 Be generous — even to those you dislike.
🔹 Keep the day reverent — limit outings.
🔹 You may purchase something new.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 East
🔹 Everything might feel pleasing today.
🔹 You may receive gratitude or good news.
🔹 You might buy something or see a familiar face.
🔹 Go on an outing or dine out with family.
🔹 Tired but fulfilled — that’s a worthy day.
🔹 Eat fruits rich in moisture.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Generosity 🧭 Southeast
🔹 Live generously — give rather than take today.
🔹 Good deeds return as blessings.
🔹 Be detailed — don’t cut corners.
🔹 Visit a museum or palace with your kids.
🔹 Show love and respect to your parents.
🔹 Blue-toned clothing suits you today.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Generosity 🧭 West
🔹 Blood ties matter more than distant relations.
🔹 Stay home and enjoy time with family.
🔹 Speak less, give more.
🔹 Respect elders — don’t dismiss them.
🔹 Spend your day doing what you love.
🔹 The afternoon may go more smoothly.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 North
🔹 You may receive respect and appreciation.
🔹 Reflect on sacrifice and national memory.
🔹 You may joyfully spend on something worthwhile.
🔹 Fly the flag and spend time with your children.
🔹 Balance cost and joy when choosing today.
🔹 Money luck may gently rise.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Jealousy 🧭 East
🔹 Everyone lives with similar struggles — be kind.
🔹 Stay neutral if caught between two sides.
🔹 Speak less — listen more.
🔹 Trust others and be patient.
🔹 Dress comfortably for movement.
🔹 Moist fruit will nourish you well.
🔹 It's never too late to begin anew.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
