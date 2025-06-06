Steelers' Super Bowl odds improve with Aaron Rodgers coming

The Pittsburgh Steelers' futures were adjusted by many sportsbooks with Thursday's news that quarterback Aaron Rodgers has agreed to a one-year contract.While speculation has been rampant throughout the offseason that the four-time league MVP would ultimately play a 21st NFL season with the Steelers, there was still a chance Rodgers would sign elsewhere or retire.Circa Sports told Field Level Media that Pittsburgh's Super Bowl odds at the book shortened from +600 to +500 following Thursday's news, while the Steelers' odds of winning the AFC shifted from +2600 to +1800.At DraftKings, the Steelers are now being offered at +4000 to win the Super Bowl, +2000 to win the AFC and +550 to win the AFC North. Their over/under win total is 8.5 gamesRodgers, 41, reportedly plans to fly to Pittsburgh to sign the contract and intends to participate in the Steelers' mandatory minicamp next week.The Steelers were the NFL team in greatest need of a quarterback and open the 2025 season against Rodgers' former team at the New York Jets on Sept. 7. Rodgers will likely start opposite Pittsburgh's Week 1 starter last season, Justin Fields, who joined the Jets in free agency.Before Rodgers' long-expected agreement, Mason Rudolph was the presumed starter for the Steelers. Rudolph returned to the Steelers after one season with the Tennessee Titans.Pittsburgh moved on from Russell Wilson, who replaced Fields seven games into the 2024 regular season, who is also projected to start in New York as a member of the Giants.Rodgers comes to Pittsburgh after two disappointing seasons with the Jets. He suffered a season-ending torn Achilles on the fourth play of the 2023 season, his first with Gang Green; the Jets then went 5-12 behind Rodgers in 2024, causing the franchise to clean house.The 10-time Pro Bowler who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 2011 had also been linked to Green Bay's division rival, the Minnesota Vikings, who instead will move forward with J.J. McCarthy under center.Reuters