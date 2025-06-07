 BTS fan art exhibition to open in Seoul on June 21
Published: 07 Jun. 2025, 11:00
The fan art exhibition, ″Presence in Absence: The Art of BTS Chapter 2,″ runs from June 21 to 29 at TAXA Seoul in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. [25TH HOUR COLLECTIVE]

With all seven BTS members set to complete their military service later this month, a fan art exhibition for the K-pop megastars featuring artists from 13 countries will be held in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, starting June 21.  
 
The exhibition, "Presence in Absence: The Art of BTS Chapter 2," will be held at TAXA Seoul and feature 20 ARMY artists from 13 countries, including Korea, Belarus, Chile, Germany, Vietnam, India, Iran, Ireland, Russia, Switzerland, Spain, Ukraine and the United States.
 

The organizers say the artworks, ranging from digital art, watercolors and oil paintings, were created between late 2022 and the first half of this year, a period referred to as "Chapter 2" as members underwent mandatory military duty or focused on solo projects.  
 
Many artworks are solo portraits of the members, reflecting their period of solo activities.  
 
The free exhibition, presented by interdisciplinary art duo 25th Hour Collective, runs from June 21 to 29 and will open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
 
The exhibition comes as a series of fan-focused events are being prepared for the BTS members' return as a group. 
 
The 2025 BTS Festa will take place at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on June 13 and 14, an annual celebration marking the boy band's debut on June 13, 2013.  
 
V, RM, Jimin and Jungkook are set to finish their military duties by June 11, and Suga is set to be discharged on June 21.  
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
