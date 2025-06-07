 Four BTS members to complete military service next week
Four BTS members to complete military service next week

Published: 07 Jun. 2025, 12:46 Updated: 07 Jun. 2025, 16:42
K-pop boy band BTS [YONHAP]

K-pop boy band BTS [YONHAP]


Four members of  BTS — RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook — will be discharged from their mandatory 18-month military service next week, the boy band's agency said Saturday.
 
RM, the leader of the group, and V will complete their military service Tuesday, followed by Jimin and Jungkook the next day, according to BigHit Music.
 

For safety reasons, there will be no public event to mark their military discharge, the agency said, asking BTS fans to refrain from visiting the locations where they will be released.
 
"We kindly ask fans to send their warm welcome and support from their hearts to RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook," it said.
 
Of the seven-member group, Jin and J-Hope completed their military service last year, and Suga is scheduled to be discharged on June 21 after serving in a social service program, an alternative form of military service.
 
In Korea, all eligible men are required to serve 18 to 21 months in the military.
 
 

Yonhap
