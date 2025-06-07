 Access to major North Korean websites temporarily disrupted Saturday morning
Published: 07 Jun. 2025, 17:34
The Rodong Sinmun reported on May 30 that the Eighth Enlarged Meeting of the Eighth Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea, presided over by Kim Jong-un, was held at the party headquarters on May 28. [NEWS1]

Websites of some major North Korean bodies, including those of state media outlets and the foreign ministry, were temporarily inaccessible en masse Saturday morning for an unknown reason.
 
There were failures in connecting to North Korean websites in the morning, including the official Korean Central News Agency, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper, the foreign ministry and the Air Koryo national air carrier.
 

Connections had later been made available as of 3:50 p.m. following several hours of unstable connection.
 
The exact cause for the access failure was not immediately confirmed. Access to those websites have sometimes suffered setbacks in the past.
 
In January 2022, the North's major websites reportedly suffered a similar outage due to a suspected distributed denial-of-service attack. At that time, the North's internet went down for about six hours.
 

Yonhap
